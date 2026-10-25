Do you know pumpkin pie was not a part of the first Thanksgiving feast?

Thanksgiving without a pumpkin pie? Hard to imagine? But did you know the first Thanksgiving feast in 1621 was celebrated without any pumpkin pie? Despite the presence of pumpkins, the colonists from Plymouth probably did not have access to all the required components for baking pies. The three-day feast shared by the colonists and Wampanoag tribe members included food items made according to what was available to them back then.
All of the materials that would be needed to make a regular pie were not present in sufficient quantity. Flour, butter, sugar, and molasses were unavailable, and they did not have any ovens. This made it challenging for them to create a pie crust the conventional way.
Pumpkins and squashes were boiled, stewed, and roasted back then. There was one preparation technique where the insides of the pumpkin were scooped out, filled with milk, honey, and spices, and then cooked over hot ashes.
The 1621 feast continued for three days. It symbolised a good harvest and the survival of the Plymouth Colony. They invited people from the Wampanoag tribe, which had helped them survive. The menu was different from what people eat on their Thanksgiving table now.
The items reportedly consisted of wild turkey, duck, geese, venison, fish, eels, and shellfish such as clams, mussels, oysters, and lobster. Some vegetables that were eaten were beans, peas, corn, turnips, onions, carrots, and leeks.
The modern-day favourites were not found. The cranberry sauce that we love was nowhere to be found. The stuffing was not known then. The potato was not a staple of their diet. The choice of drink would have been water and not wine.