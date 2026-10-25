Do you know pumpkin pie was not a part of the first Thanksgiving feast?

Thanksgiving without a pumpkin pie? Hard to imagine? But did you know the first Thanksgiving feast in 1621 was celebrated without any pumpkin pie? Despite the presence of pumpkins, the colonists from Plymouth probably did not have access to all the required components for baking pies. The three-day feast shared by the colonists and Wampanoag tribe members included food items made according to what was available to them back then.

Why was pumpkin pie missing from the first Thanksgiving menu?

All of the materials that would be needed to make a regular pie were not present in sufficient quantity. Flour, butter, sugar, and molasses were unavailable, and they did not have any ovens. This made it challenging for them to create a pie crust the conventional way.