Blink during the baraat and you might miss a song. Blink too long at this wedding and you might miss the whole thing: it is over in 17 minutes. Scroll through X and you can run into it under tags such as #MarriageIn17Minutes, a campaign that was drawing attention as far back as 2019. Couples dress simply, family members look on, and Guruvani is recited. This is Ramaini, the pared-down wedding practised by followers of Rampal, a Haryana-based spiritual leader.
The heart of the ceremony is recitation. Reports from Nepal describes 10 couples marrying to readings from the Amargranth scripture and Guruvani, verses composed by Saint Garibdas. Couples sometimes marry in groups. In June 2024, 21 couples wed at a Satlok Ashram in Nepal's Dhanusha district, with vows, chants, hymns and the teachings of Saint Kabir. The whole thing took 17 minutes.
The appeal starts with leaving out dowry. Rampal preaches against it, along with what he calls vulgar singing and dancing. Caste is part of the story too. The Dhanusha weddings were inter-caste, as were those of nine couples married there in September 2023. Organisers of the 2023 event said such programmes help counter discrimination against women and marginalised communities.
Rampal is a deeply controversial figure with a serious legal record. In October 2018, a Hisar court convicted him of murder in two cases and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The cases concerned the deaths of five women and an infant during a 2014 standoff between police and his followers at his ashram. The Punjab and Haryana High Court suspended his life sentence in 2025. He has been out on bail since April 2026, while a separate sedition case from 2014 remains pending. Neither step is an acquittal. He has been acquitted in some other cases, and his followers say he was falsely implicated.
A short ceremony still leaves practical questions. The reports used here do not settle how a Ramaini wedding is treated under marriage law. Couples should confirm validity and registration requirements with their local marriage registrar.
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