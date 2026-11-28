Blink during the baraat and you might miss a song. Blink too long at this wedding and you might miss the whole thing: it is over in 17 minutes. Scroll through X and you can run into it under tags such as #MarriageIn17Minutes, a campaign that was drawing attention as far back as 2019. Couples dress simply, family members look on, and Guruvani is recited. This is Ramaini, the pared-down wedding practised by followers of Rampal, a Haryana-based spiritual leader.

Ramaini: The wedding ceremony that skips the usual fanfare

The heart of the ceremony is recitation. Reports from Nepal describes 10 couples marrying to readings from the Amargranth scripture and Guruvani, verses composed by Saint Garibdas. Couples sometimes marry in groups. In June 2024, 21 couples wed at a Satlok Ashram in Nepal's Dhanusha district, with vows, chants, hymns and the teachings of Saint Kabir. The whole thing took 17 minutes.