Two Shanghai-based firms have reportedly used Nvidia's powerful Blackwell semiconductors as collateral to secure loans. One of the companies has acknowledged providing services to Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing firm founded by Alice Huang. The development has raised fresh questions about how restricted US-made chips are making their way into China despite Washington's export controls.
According to media reports, Shanghai Shuoyao used a GB300 NVL72 rack as collateral to secure a 96 million yuan ($14 million) loan from Shanghai Innovation Bank. The rack, one of Nvidia's most powerful data centre products, contains 72 Blackwell Ultra chips and 36 Grace processors.
A separate company, Shanghai Kezhan, also disclosed that it had a GB200 server in its possession. The hardware was cited in documents submitted to secure a 90 million yuan loan from a finance-leasing firm owned by a Shanghai government agency.
The GB300 rack's serial number was reportedly traced through a public warranty database to its manufacturer, Taiwan-based Gigabyte Technology. However, it remains unclear how the equipment made its way to China and who originally purchased it.
Alice Huang founded Megaspeed in 2023. The company quickly secured Nvidia's approval and became one of its largest customers in Southeast Asia. It is now under US investigation over allegations of diverting restricted Nvidia chips to China, which Megaspeed has denied.
Shanghai Shuoyao, which obtained the GB300 rack, has acknowledged being one of Megaspeed's service providers, although it described the relationship as ordinary commercial cooperation.
As of now, there is no evidence that Megaspeed itself diverted the Nvidia hardware found at the facility.
The GB300 and GB200 processors are subject to US export restrictions and cannot legally be shipped to China without Washington's approval. US President Donald Trump has also indicated that he does not want Nvidia's most advanced chips reaching the country.
The discovery adds to concerns about an expanding black market for advanced semiconductors. The US administration recently placed Megaspeed on its trade blacklist, citing its possible involvement in chip diversion.
Other filings also revealed Nvidia's older Hopper-generation processors, including H200 chips, at the Shanghai facility. While the documents provide only a partial picture of the hardware installed there, they raise questions about the role of Chinese companies in acquiring restricted technology.
Nvidia, Megaspeed and the banks involved have not publicly addressed the specific findings.
Alice Huang was in an extramarital relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang while the company was under US investigation over suspected violations of export controls. US intelligence reports have alleged that Alice maintained contact with an official linked to China's Ministry of State Security during this period. However, there is no publicly established evidence that she was directed by Beijing to target Nvidia or that Jensen knowingly shared confidential information. Jensen resigned on November 12 but was reinstated as Nvidia CEO on November 23. Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing, while China has dismissed the espionage allegations as baseless.
Meanwhile, Jensen Huang faces scrutiny from lawmakers, with a closed-door hearing scheduled for December 1 before three House committees, followed by a televised Senate hearing on December 3.
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