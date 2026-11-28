Two Shanghai-based firms have reportedly used Nvidia's powerful Blackwell semiconductors as collateral to secure loans. One of the companies has acknowledged providing services to Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing firm founded by Alice Huang. The development has raised fresh questions about how restricted US-made chips are making their way into China despite Washington's export controls.

Nvidia's restricted Blackwell chips found in Shanghai data centre

According to media reports, Shanghai Shuoyao used a GB300 NVL72 rack as collateral to secure a 96 million yuan ($14 million) loan from Shanghai Innovation Bank. The rack, one of Nvidia's most powerful data centre products, contains 72 Blackwell Ultra chips and 36 Grace processors.