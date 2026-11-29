A piece of the Taj Mahal's intricate marble craftsmanship is set to be auctioned in the United Kingdom, more than 200 years after it was taken from the monument. Collected by a British East India Company officer in 1816, it is expected to sell for between £20,000 and £30,000 (approximately Rs 24 lakh to Rs 36 lakh). Its upcoming sale has renewed conversations about colonialism, the removal of Indian cultural treasures during British rule and the ownership of historical artefacts held in private collections overseas.

The rectangular marble slab with inlaid with semi-precious jewels with pietra dura techniques, will be auctioned by Lyon & Turnbull as part of its Islamic and Indian Art sale on December 9, 2026, in London. The piece has reportedly remained with the British officer's family for more than two centuries.

Taj Mahal marble slab: How did it reach Britain?

The marble fragment was collected by Colonel Pownoll Phipps, a British officer who served as the superintendent of historic buildings in Agra. Born in Devon, England, in 1780, Phipps joined the East India Company's Bengal Army as a cadet in 1799. He was appointed Fort-Adjutant and Barrack-Master at Agra in 1809 and was responsible for overseeing the care and repair of several historic structures, including the Taj Mahal.

According to a statement by Lyon and Turnball on their Instagram page, Phipps discovered the marble panels in an underground room beneath the monument. His son's memoirs suggest that he believed the pieces had been intended for repair work and was permitted to keep them. He collected two such panels in 1816, towards the end of his tenure in Agra.