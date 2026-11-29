Malaysian entrepreneur and social media content creator Siti Norhasyimah, popularly known as Syima Eima, has offered followers a glimpse into her daily routine, and it is nothing short of extravagant. From LED light therapy and relaxing massages to an elaborate skincare ritual, her day is filled with little luxuries that many can only dream of.

Inside Syima Eima’s pampering routine

In a video shared on Instagram, Eima begins her day by removing an LED light therapy mask. She is seen surrounded by her household staff, who attend to her various needs. The morning continues with a relaxing massage session at home, followed by a few steps of skincare that she performs herself.