Malaysian entrepreneur and social media content creator Siti Norhasyimah, popularly known as Syima Eima, has offered followers a glimpse into her daily routine, and it is nothing short of extravagant. From LED light therapy and relaxing massages to an elaborate skincare ritual, her day is filled with little luxuries that many can only dream of.
In a video shared on Instagram, Eima begins her day by removing an LED light therapy mask. She is seen surrounded by her household staff, who attend to her various needs. The morning continues with a relaxing massage session at home, followed by a few steps of skincare that she performs herself.
The video then takes viewers through her bedtime routine, offering another glimpse into her personal life. Her husband, Nik Muhd Amin, also makes an appearance.
"Nothing beats a little pampering and me-time at home," Eima captioned the video.
Eima's social media accounts offer a peek into a world of luxury, featuring a palatial home, an elaborate vanity, a private swimming pool, designer outfits and a large household staff. Her beauty routines are equally elaborate. In several videos, trays filled with skincare and makeup products are brought to her, allowing her to pick what she wants rather than having individual products handed to her.
Beyond her social media presence, Eima is an entrepreneur who has founded several beauty, lifestyle and wellness ventures. Her businesses include Syma Beauty, SENNA HQ, EZ Lens, Muteh Official, SCMA and Perawan Dara, with products spanning skincare, cosmetics, fragrances, contact lenses and wellness.
She married Nik Muhd Amin in 2014, and the couple have six children together. Her husband frequently features in her TikTok and Instagram videos, which document their family life, parenting journey, anniversaries and other milestones.
Although Eima does not publicly disclose an official rate card, her substantial online following makes her an attractive prospect for brands. She has approximately four million followers on Instagram and 5.1 million on TikTok, besides maintaining a YouTube channel.
According to influencer analytics platform Hafi, her estimated sponsorship earning potential across social media platforms ranges from $28,400 to $38,880 per month. These are projections rather than verified earnings, with actual rates depending on the nature of the campaign, content format and brand partnership.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.