Ekta Kapoor's daily routine: A 4 am bedtime and a 12-hour workday?

After that, Ekta leaves her home to pick up her son from the school and then she heads to the gym for a workout session. The beginning of her workday is at 4:00 PM and lasts until 4:00 AM.

Are there any positive sides of following this schedule?

Well, Ekta Kapoor’s daily routine has to be a mixed bag.

A schedule that defies convention

Ekta Kapoor’s daily routine does not adhere to getting up early in the morning or working nine hours on a predetermined schedule. Rather, it focuses on being productive at night. While many other professionals have set corporate hours of operation, the way she works offers a contrast in how she uses her body’s natural energy cycle.

Overall effect on health

According to health experts, prolonged periods of staying up through the early morning can disturb the body’s biological clock, also known as the circadian rhythm. Being in an irregular sleep pattern may have effects on deep sleep, concentration abilities and the immune system over time.

What are the key takeaways for the professionals?

There are many evident patterns in Ekta Kapoor's daily schedule:

-Creative work is scheduled when she has the highest clarity of mind’

-She blocks all distractions and completes all office-related tasks at one time

-She incorporates her responsibilities as a parent into her daily routine

-Ekta makes time for daily physical activity, regardless of how long she works

-She focuses on output and consistent results rather than fixed time frames