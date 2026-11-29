Accounts differ on key points. Many reports say that two sisters were to marry two brothers, and that the demand came during Saturday's visit.

The moment on camera

The video runs to about 90 seconds, and the toy does much of the talking. As he hands it over, the bride's father tells the visitors: "You did not need a human being; you needed a car."

He also points to the clock, reminding the groom's side that they arrived in the morning and it is now 10 pm. Then he declares the wedding cancelled and the engagement over.

Part of the clip's pull is how little explaining it needs. A real SUV was allegedly requested, and a plastic one was delivered.

A toy car makes a shareable clip, but the allegation behind it is serious. Under Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, demanding dowry carries six months to two years in jail and a fine of up to Rs 10,000. Courts may impose a shorter jail term for special reasons recorded in the judgment.

The dowry claim has not been independently verified. The coverage reviewed for this piece carries no response from the groom's family and reports no police action. For now, the only Thar reported to have changed hands is a plastic one.