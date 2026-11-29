Clearly, the shopping never ends in Chennai! Contempo at The Folly Hall, Amethyst, was proof of that, with the city’s fashion crowd turning up for a day of browsing, buying and bumping into familiar faces. Featuring collections by popular brands, there was plenty to catch the eye and even more to tempt the credit cards. Popular faces, plenty of buzz, and everyone leaving with multiple bags in hand. Besides looking for outfits for the festive season we saw lots of people stocking up their elevated basics. Clearly, Chennai’s wardrobe still has plenty of room for more.

For now it’s time for me to get out my Christmas tree and start decorating, full swing. We’ll compare notes in a week or two on all my favourite Christmas Trees across the city.