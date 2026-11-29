We’re officially in that last stretch of the year when the countdown to Christmas begins, work motivation takes a serious nosedive, and everyone’s calendar seems to have more lunches, dinners, and social plans than actual meetings. The weather has finally decided to be pleasant, the light jackets and long-sleeved numbers are finally getting an airing, and even the idea of stepping out without melting feels like a small luxury.
Meanwhile, the social calendar is filling up faster than our shopping carts, with festive edits, Christmas gatherings, and holiday plans taking centre stage! Conversations are slowly shifting from year-end deadlines to holiday getaways and New Year plans.
The festive season has officially checked in at Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay, Mamallapuram, and naturally, it came with a generous helping of Christmas cheer. Set against the rather lovely backdrop of the sea, the resort hosted its annual cake-mixing and tree-lighting ceremony. The highlight was the Lumi Wish Tree, where everyone penned their holiday wishes before watching it light up for the season. COO Puneet Dutta led the celebrations, which also included a festive high tea, live carols, and a storytelling session featuring the resort’s new mascot, Lumi. Of course, no Christmas celebration is complete without getting one’s hands messy, and the communal cake-mixing ceremony brought everyone together for some good old-fashioned festive fun. With carols in the air and the sea for company, Temple Bay has certainly set the mood for the holidays. It was a similar vibe at the Radisson Blu Hotel and Suites GRT Chennai for their Cake mixing and tree lighting ceremony with everyone dressed up in yellow, with big smiles and selfies galore.
Clearly, the shopping never ends in Chennai! Contempo at The Folly Hall, Amethyst, was proof of that, with the city’s fashion crowd turning up for a day of browsing, buying and bumping into familiar faces. Featuring collections by popular brands, there was plenty to catch the eye and even more to tempt the credit cards. Popular faces, plenty of buzz, and everyone leaving with multiple bags in hand. Besides looking for outfits for the festive season we saw lots of people stocking up their elevated basics. Clearly, Chennai’s wardrobe still has plenty of room for more.
For now it’s time for me to get out my Christmas tree and start decorating, full swing. We’ll compare notes in a week or two on all my favourite Christmas Trees across the city.
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