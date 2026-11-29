A 35-year-old engineer from Tamil Nadu has won Dh25,000 (approximately Rs 6.3 lakh) in the UAE's Big Ticket draw after selecting his ticket number based on South Indian astrology. The win comes as a much-needed financial relief for Aravindan K, who had been looking for ways to meet his mother's medical expenses. According to media reports, he received the winning call after purchasing the ticket with his brother.
Aravindan usually participated in Big Ticket draws with his friends. However, he decided to try his luck alongside his brother this time and picked a number based on South Indian astrological beliefs.
Recalling the moment he learnt about his win, Aravindan said he was overwhelmed with excitement and felt fortunate to receive the call.
"My family needed this financial support, particularly for my mother's medical expenses, so the win has come at a very important time for us," he said, as quoted by Gulf News.
Originally from Tamil Nadu, Aravindan was introduced to Big Ticket by his former colleagues during a six-month work assignment in Abu Dhabi last year.
He continued participating in the draw even after completing his assignment, usually purchasing tickets with his friends. However, his latest attempt with his brother proved lucky.
Following the win, the engineer plans to split the prize money with his brother. He also hopes that his friends, some of whom are going through financial difficulties, will get an opportunity to experience a similar stroke of luck.
"Big Ticket has been a great help to me and I would love to share a similar experience with my friends one day," he said.
According to media reports, Aravindan was among four Indian expatriates who won Dh25,000 each in Big Ticket's third weekly electronic draw for November.
The other winners included Makarand Nivrutti Patil, an Indian expatriate based in Sharjah, and Sharafudheen Kasim, who also lives in the UAE.
The fourth winner was Preethy Anto Antony Anthikkat Vakko, a quality control inspector based in Abu Dhabi. She reportedly broke down in tears of joy after receiving the winning call.
Big Ticket's November promotion features a grand prize of Dh25 million, with the winner set to be announced during a live draw on December 3.
Alongside the grand prize, the promotion features weekly electronic draws, offering participants additional opportunities to win cash rewards.