Aravindan K to share prize money with brother

Originally from Tamil Nadu, Aravindan was introduced to Big Ticket by his former colleagues during a six-month work assignment in Abu Dhabi last year.

He continued participating in the draw even after completing his assignment, usually purchasing tickets with his friends. However, his latest attempt with his brother proved lucky.

Following the win, the engineer plans to split the prize money with his brother. He also hopes that his friends, some of whom are going through financial difficulties, will get an opportunity to experience a similar stroke of luck.

"Big Ticket has been a great help to me and I would love to share a similar experience with my friends one day," he said.

According to media reports, Aravindan was among four Indian expatriates who won Dh25,000 each in Big Ticket's third weekly electronic draw for November.

The other winners included Makarand Nivrutti Patil, an Indian expatriate based in Sharjah, and Sharafudheen Kasim, who also lives in the UAE.

The fourth winner was Preethy Anto Antony Anthikkat Vakko, a quality control inspector based in Abu Dhabi. She reportedly broke down in tears of joy after receiving the winning call.