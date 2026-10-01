Tennessee halts executions after botched lethal injection leaves woman hospitalised

A woman on death row has been rushed to hospital after surviving two doses of lethal injection drugs during a botched execution attempt.

Botched execution in Tennessee leaves woman hospitalised

Christa Pike was scheduled to be executed at a maximum-security prison in Nashville on September 30. Despite a last-minute stay, the Supreme Court ultimately allowed the procedure to proceed. However, more than an hour after the drugs were administered, legal representatives confirmed Christa was still alive.

Witnesses described the event as abnormally long, with the curtain drawn multiple times. Journalist Kim Chandler noted, "I would say that Christa appeared noticeably awake as the execution began." Observers reported her gasping and loudly snoring until the chamber was finally cleared.

At 50, Christa is the first woman to face execution in the state for over 200 years, convicted of murdering 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer. Christa was 18 when she committed the crime, convinced Colleen was trying to steal her boyfriend.