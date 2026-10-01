Wildlife Special: Why are hornbills called the Romeo and Juliet of the forest?

Move over Romeo and Juliet. There’s another love story happening high up in the trees, and this one involves feathers, fruit and a rather impressive amount of commitment.
Hornbills are often nicknamed the Romeo and Juliet of the forest because many species form remarkably strong, long-term pair bonds. Hornbills are not literally guaranteed to stay with the same partner for their entire lives, but many species form long-term, monogamous pair bonds. Once paired, males and females work closely together to raise their young, with both parents investing heavily in the breeding process.
During courtship, male hornbills may offer food to females, with these exchanges helping to establish and strengthen their bond. Once the pair is ready to nest, things get even more impressive. The female chooses a suitable tree cavity and, in many hornbill species, seals herself inside. Using mud, food and other materials, she closes the entrance until only a small slit remains.
And then the male gets the very important job of feeding the family. While the female stays inside the nest, she relies on her mate to bring her food. He delivers fruit, insects and sometimes small animals through the narrow opening. Once the chicks hatch, he continues supplying food for his partner and their hungry offspring.
It’s an extraordinary arrangement because the female is placing an enormous amount of trust in her partner. For weeks, she and her chicks can be almost completely dependent on him bringing enough food back to the nest. Eventually, depending on the species, the female breaks out of the sealed cavity once the chicks have developed sufficiently. Both parents can then take part in feeding and caring for their young.
It’s this combination of loyalty, cooperation and shared parenting that has earned hornbills their romantic reputation. They’re not simply pairing up and going their separate ways; raising chicks can be a proper joint effort.
Of course, calling hornbills the 'Romeo and Juliet of the forest' is a poetic description rather than a scientific classification. Their relationships vary between species, and not every pair necessarily remains together for life.
Still, their behaviour makes the nickname understandable. From courtship and food-sharing to raising chicks together, hornbills demonstrate an impressive level of cooperation.
In a forest where survival can depend on timing, territory and teamwork, perhaps their greatest love story is simply this: two birds working together to give their young the best possible chance of survival.
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