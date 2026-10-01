Wildlife Special: Why are hornbills called the Romeo and Juliet of the forest?

During courtship, male hornbills may offer food to females, with these exchanges helping to establish and strengthen their bond. Once the pair is ready to nest, things get even more impressive. The female chooses a suitable tree cavity and, in many hornbill species, seals herself inside. Using mud, food and other materials, she closes the entrance until only a small slit remains.

And then the male gets the very important job of feeding the family. While the female stays inside the nest, she relies on her mate to bring her food. He delivers fruit, insects and sometimes small animals through the narrow opening. Once the chicks hatch, he continues supplying food for his partner and their hungry offspring.

It’s an extraordinary arrangement because the female is placing an enormous amount of trust in her partner. For weeks, she and her chicks can be almost completely dependent on him bringing enough food back to the nest. Eventually, depending on the species, the female breaks out of the sealed cavity once the chicks have developed sufficiently. Both parents can then take part in feeding and caring for their young.