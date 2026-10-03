As Bengal’s wetlands disappear, shola craft faces a reckoning

In a cramped workshop tucked inside Kumartuli — Kolkata’s centuries-old quarter of idol-makers — Sujit Malakar spends a full day shaping a single mukut, a ceremonial crown, out of a plant most people in the city have never touched. The material is shola: pale, spongy, and so light it seems to float in the hand. For generations, it has been carved into the ivory—white filigree crowns, jewellery and figures inseparable from Bengali ritual and art.

Sujit is the fourth generation of his family business Sholar Shilpa Mandir and he gave up a government job to continue the work.“This art has been passed down to us from our forefathers. I am the fourth generation.” That inheritance is now under strain, courtesy, a disappearing supply chain.

The cost of disappearing wetlands

Shola grows in marshy, waterlogged land like the wet edges of paddy fields or the shallow water bodies scattered across rural Bengal. Farmers bring it in from Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Malda, Bongaon, and Medinipur. Sujit remembers the time when the best shola in the region came from much closer to home: Rajarhat, on Kolkata’s own doorstep. It once produced a stem so fine it resembled sugarcane, with a whiteness that was unmatched. That source is gone. Rajarhat’s wetlands have been built over — swallowed by the city’s expansion into townships and real estate. Sujit sums it up in a line that plays on the near-rhyme between the Bengali words for the plant and for gold: “Okhane akhon shola howa r bodol-e shona hocche” — roughly, “Where shola once grew, it’s all turned to gold now.” The marsh became money, and the craft lost its raw material.