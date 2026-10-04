Texas man chants entire Hanuman Chalisa at double speed, and Indian social media is stunned

A video of an American man reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at twice the usual speed has taken Indian social media by storm. Nick Dearman, who is based in Texas, shared the clip on Instagram, and viewers have been equally amazed by his pace and his clear pronunciation of the Hindi verses.

Texas man chants Hanuman Chalisa at 2x Speed

In the clip, Nick begins by announcing that he will attempt the Hanuman Chalisa at 2x speed. He then launches straight into the verses without delay. Rather than stumbling or slowing down, he keeps the same speed and rhythm from start to finish, completing the hymn without hesitation.

His caption added a dash of humour, telling viewers they could simply Google the lyrics. The post has since collected well over a million likes.