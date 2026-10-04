Texas man chants entire Hanuman Chalisa at double speed, and Indian social media is stunned

A video of an American man reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at twice the usual speed has taken Indian social media by storm. Nick Dearman, who is based in Texas, shared the clip on Instagram, and viewers have been equally amazed by his pace and his clear pronunciation of the Hindi verses.
In the clip, Nick begins by announcing that he will attempt the Hanuman Chalisa at 2x speed. He then launches straight into the verses without delay. Rather than stumbling or slowing down, he keeps the same speed and rhythm from start to finish, completing the hymn without hesitation.
His caption added a dash of humour, telling viewers they could simply Google the lyrics. The post has since collected well over a million likes.
The Hanuman Chalisa is a 40-verse devotional hymn praising Lord Hanuman's strength, courage, wisdom and devotion to Lord Rama. Millions of Hindus recite it daily, with Tuesdays and Saturdays traditionally reserved for Hanuman. Even at a normal pace, getting through it smoothly takes practice, which is why the doubled speed struck such a chord.
The comment section quickly filled with admiration. One user wrote that he chants the Chalisa better than they do, while another said it was lovely to hear the hymn recited so accurately by an American. Others responded with humour, joking about how hard it is to keep up even at normal speed.
Many reactions focused on his clear interest in and respect for the hymn. Commenters praised his effort and dedication, and several responded simply with "Jai Hanuman." Nick describes himself on Instagram as a neurodivergent holistic health coach, and his profile often features wellness and mindfulness content.
The reaction shows how a simple moment of cultural appreciation can travel far online. Viewers were moved to see a familiar prayer treated with care by someone from outside the tradition.
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