India's first lock museum to open in Aligarh: Here's all you need to know

Think of entering a museum where you find an ancient locking device right next to a contemporary computerised lock. This is the main concept of India's first lock museum, which is opening in Aligarh. For this project. the UP government has sanctioned nearly ₹37 crore, and an initial release of ₹10 crore has been made. It will take 18 to 24 months to construct it.

What will India’s first lock museum showcase?

The development of the locking system will be described from the time of the Vedas to modern cyber locking systems. Visitors will be able to see how locks, designs and security systems have changed over time. The exact opening date, timings, or entry fees have not been disclosed by the officials.