India's first lock museum to open in Aligarh: Here's all you need to know

Think of entering a museum where you find an ancient locking device right next to a contemporary computerised lock. This is the main concept of India's first lock museum, which is opening in Aligarh. For this project. the UP government has sanctioned nearly ₹37 crore, and an initial release of ₹10 crore has been made. It will take 18 to 24 months to construct it.
The development of the locking system will be described from the time of the Vedas to modern cyber locking systems. Visitors will be able to see how locks, designs and security systems have changed over time. The exact opening date, timings, or entry fees have not been disclosed by the officials.
India's first lock museum will function both as a tourist attraction and a heritage site. Apart from exhibition halls, the museum would have souvenir stores, a playground for children, a canteen, auditoriums, and halls for workshops and events.
These centres are going to make India’s first lock museum more than just an exhibition centre, but also provide chances for visitors to learn how to make locks, participate in workshops and see products made by the manufacturers of Aligarh.
The history of organised lock manufacturing in Aligarh goes back more than a hundred years. As per reports, an English company called Johnson & Co set up its operations in Aligarh in 1870 and initiated small-scale manufacturing in 1890.
The industry soon spread to thousands of such units, which varied from family businesses to big factories. Such businesses manufactured locks and hardware for both domestic and foreign markets. One of the major purposes behind setting up India's first lock museum is to place the entire industrial history of the city together under one roof.