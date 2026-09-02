What makes Nausena Shaurya Vatika Naval Museum in Lucknow special?

When you talk about Lucknow, you remember Feluda’s Badshahi Angti or the tall arches of landmark doors and monuments or a peaceful visit to the Gomti riverside. But did you ever think that this landlocked City of the Nawabs, famous for its kebabs and Biriyani, will one day become home to the country’s first open-air naval museum – Nausena Shaurya Vatika? While the museum was inaugurated earlier this year, it has been open to the general public for the past two weeks and has already picked interest among the public.
All about the Nausena Shaurya Vatika
Spread across two acres, it displays the grandeur of India’s Naval strength, its history, and the influence of technological advancement. The museum comprises combat equipment, torpedo launchers, maritime patrol aircraft, and more. The important point to note is that most of the displays are real retired vehicles and equipment, not models.
Artefacts include the masthead of INS Gomati, named after the river Gomati, which was commissioned in 1988 and served for 34 years; the AK- 726 naval gun gives a glimpse of heavy artillery used in warships; the ZIF – 101 missile launcher and P-21 anti-ship missile; triple torpedo launchers used for underwater combat; and parts of radio communication equipment.
Visit the museum: Timings, tickets, location
The Museum is located in CG City, Lucknow. One can visit it between 10 am and 8 pm, every day. For adults, the entry fee is Rs 50, while for children it is Rs 25. The Indian Navy is a matter of safety, and only less than a fraction of its power is sometimes displayed during the Republic Day and Independence Day parades. However, with the opening of this Naval Museum, one gets to know about the workings of the Indian Navy a little more closely. The Museum aims to educate and entertain the general public about life in the Navy and offers a walking tour of the space, which enables people to see these equipments rather closely.
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