What makes Nausena Shaurya Vatika Naval Museum in Lucknow special?

When you talk about Lucknow, you remember Feluda’s Badshahi Angti or the tall arches of landmark doors and monuments or a peaceful visit to the Gomti riverside. But did you ever think that this landlocked City of the Nawabs, famous for its kebabs and Biriyani, will one day become home to the country’s first open-air naval museum – Nausena Shaurya Vatika? While the museum was inaugurated earlier this year, it has been open to the general public for the past two weeks and has already picked interest among the public.

All about the Nausena Shaurya Vatika