The brave pilot Captain Smit Machchhar’s surname has a fascinating Gujarati origin

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Flydubai pilot at the centre of a Dubai–Tel Aviv flight incident, has emerged as a hero and role model. According to the report, although his co-pilot injured him, he bravely helped save people from the incident. However, his surname Machchhar (which means mosquito in Hindi and Gujarati) has piqued people’s curiosity.

Captain Smit Machchhar and its connection with Gujarati roots

While Captain Smit Machchhar's surname has generated jokes and memes, the story is far more meaningful than its literal interpretation. The traditions associated with Gujarati naming include surnames derived from animals, character names, places, nicknames and funny incidents.