India’s first travel survey reveals how we commute to work: Average monthly cost, travel time and more

Everyday, at the break of dawn, daily-wage workers begin making their way to construction sites, workshops and other worksites. A little later, office-goers get ready for the day, stepping out in pressed clothes and making their way to air-conditioned workplaces by car, bus, metro or local train. Different jobs, different destinations, but one thing ties these journeys together, the cost of getting there. Up until now, the government didn’t have a solid report on the commute cost, but recently it took its first-ever nationwide household travel survey which says that India spends an average of INR 785 a month for travelling to work.

How much does it really cost to get to work? India’s first travel survey has the answer

The National Statistics Office (NSO), under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) conducted a survey between July 2025 and June 2026, which cited the commute cost an average Indian bears everyday. According to the study, the average worker commute cost was INR 785 per month, with workers commuting to a fixed workplace spending INR 1,044 per month in urban areas and INR 612 per month in rural regions.

It also cited that an average male worker spends a little more than that of his female counterpart. For a man the report came up to INR 835 per month on fixed-workplace commutes while for a woman it was INR 533 per month. The survey was in context to travellers commuting more than 1km to reach their workplace.

Travel time

The travel time is also taken into consideration which of course varies from rural areas to urban localities. For those travelling to a fixed workplace, the average journey takes about 25 minutes. Rural workers spend around 23 minutes on the journey, while urban workers take slightly longer at 27 minutes.

The differences become more interesting when viewed across regions. Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh record average travel times of roughly 20 to 23 minutes, while some southern states report longer journeys with Bengaluru of course leading the time chart. In parts of the Northeast, including Assam and neighbouring states, average travel times are considerably shorter, at around 15 to 19 minutes.