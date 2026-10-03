You can now travel through the same route where Chaiyya Chaiyya was shot: Here's how

As soon as the music of the song Chaiyya Chaiyya plays, the train in motion, the mist-covered mountains and Malaika Arora dancing along with Shah Rukh Khan start creating their own magic. The famous scene from Mani Ratnam's film Dil Se.. was shot on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway in motion, as filming was not allowed at the Ooty railway station. And why are we reminding you of the scene? Because now, you too can take a ride on this historic rail line. It is also one of the UNESCO-listed Mountain Railways of India.

How can you ride the Ooty toy train? Here's all you need to know

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway is 46 km long and goes from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam, otherwise known as Ooty. This train travels up from a height of 326 metres to 2,203 metres through forests, tea estates, viaducts, tunnels, and steep gradients. The railway track is part of the metre-gauge railway system and has a rack-and-pinion system.