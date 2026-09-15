Travel: Everything to know about the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Railway Line and Namo Bharat Extension

A few standout stats:

Longest tunnel: over 14 km, between Devprayag and Lachmoli/Janasu — among the longest transportation tunnels in India

Shortest tunnel: just 200 metres, near Karnaprayag

Cost: approximately INR 16,200 crore

Bridges: 35 major bridges spanning river valleys

Traction: fully electric, meaning zero direct emissions once trains are running

On September 11, engineers completed the breakthrough of Escape Tunnel-1, a 10-kilometre-long passage, bringing the total project to around 75% completion. Officials are now aiming for complete operation by 2029, with the length up to Shivpuri-Biyasi set to open earlier in 2028. Once operational, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag stretch alone will reduce the 6-7 hour alpine road journey to around 2-2.5 hours by train.

The Delhi-to-Rishikesh leg of this equation doesn't come from the mountain tunnel line itself. It depends on a proposed extension of the Namo Bharat rapid-rail corridor — the same high-speed system that already connects Delhi to Meerut — stretching further out through Haridwar to Rishikesh. Until that extension is actually built and put into service, the 2-2.5 hour figure remains a projection based on planning documents.