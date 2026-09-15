Travel: Everything to know about the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Railway Line and Namo Bharat Extension

Did you know once two major rail projects are fully up and running, travelling from Delhi to Rishikesh could shrink to around 2 to 2.5 hours, and pushing further into the mountains to Karnaprayag could take roughly 5 to 6 hours total?
The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line is a 125-127 km single-track railway being built straight through Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli districts. Around 105 km of the route — roughly 84% of it — runs through tunnels. That’s 16 to 17 mainline tunnels, plus a network of escape tunnels, cutting straight through mountains instead of winding around them.
A few standout stats:
Longest tunnel: over 14 km, between Devprayag and Lachmoli/Janasu — among the longest transportation tunnels in India
Shortest tunnel: just 200 metres, near Karnaprayag
Cost: approximately INR 16,200 crore
Bridges: 35 major bridges spanning river valleys
Traction: fully electric, meaning zero direct emissions once trains are running
On September 11, engineers completed the breakthrough of Escape Tunnel-1, a 10-kilometre-long passage, bringing the total project to around 75% completion. Officials are now aiming for complete operation by 2029, with the length up to Shivpuri-Biyasi set to open earlier in 2028. Once operational, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag stretch alone will reduce the 6-7 hour alpine road journey to around 2-2.5 hours by train.
The Delhi-to-Rishikesh leg of this equation doesn't come from the mountain tunnel line itself. It depends on a proposed extension of the Namo Bharat rapid-rail corridor — the same high-speed system that already connects Delhi to Meerut — stretching further out through Haridwar to Rishikesh. Until that extension is actually built and put into service, the 2-2.5 hour figure remains a projection based on planning documents.
Char Dham access gets transformed. The line is designed to funnel pilgrims and travellers toward Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. For Kedarnath-bound travellers, the rail head at Rudraprayag and Tilani would shorten the remaining road leg to Gaurikund considerably. For Badrinath, travellers would ride the rails to Karnaprayag and then continue by road via Joshimath.
Elderly and less-mobile pilgrims benefit the most. The biggest win here is avoiding the long, winding, often nausea-inducing hours on narrow mountain roads that make Char Dham trips genuinely difficult for older travellers.
Beyond tourism, the line has been described as important for national security, since it would allow faster movement of personnel and supplies toward the India-China border region.
Boring through mountains rather than carving new roads across them means less surface disruption to a genuinely fragile Himalayan ecosystem which means fewer landslide-prone cuts, less deforestation, less fragmentation of wildlife corridors.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.