Kerala's beloved temple elephant Pallattu Brahmadathan, killed by lightning

Word spread quickly and admirers gathered at the Pallattu family compound to pay their respects. Flowers and wreaths were laid around the animal, and mahouts, festival organisers and fans were among those mourning. Brahmadathan was known for his gentle temperament as much as for his imposing frame, and his fans often described him as a "gentle giant".

One of the state's most sought-after tuskers

Brahmadathan came to Keralam around 28 years ago and was first known as Puthuppally Brahmadathan. He was renamed Pallattu Brahmadathan about 16 years ago, when the Pallattu family took over his ownership. Standing nearly 10 feet tall, he was admired for the physical qualities that traditional elephant lore prizes in a noble tusker.