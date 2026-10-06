Kerala's beloved temple elephant Pallattu Brahmadathan, killed by lightning

Keralam's festival grounds will be a little emptier this season. Pallattu Brahmadathan, the 65-year-old tusker who was a fixture at temple festivals for nearly three decades, died on Sunday after being struck by lightning at Melambara, near Erattupetta in Kottayam district.
The strike came at around 6 pm during heavy rain. The elephant was tethered on the premises of his owner, Rajesh Pallattu, and had been resting there after the end of his musth period. A veterinary doctor who reached the spot confirmed the death. Reports say the elephant suffered serious injuries and died shortly after the strike.
Word spread quickly and admirers gathered at the Pallattu family compound to pay their respects. Flowers and wreaths were laid around the animal, and mahouts, festival organisers and fans were among those mourning. Brahmadathan was known for his gentle temperament as much as for his imposing frame, and his fans often described him as a "gentle giant".
One of the state's most sought-after tuskers
Brahmadathan came to Keralam around 28 years ago and was first known as Puthuppally Brahmadathan. He was renamed Pallattu Brahmadathan about 16 years ago, when the Pallattu family took over his ownership. Standing nearly 10 feet tall, he was admired for the physical qualities that traditional elephant lore prizes in a noble tusker.
His most prestigious engagement was Thrissur Pooram, where he carried the thidambu, the sacred deity idol, of the Paramekkavu temple during the night festival. He was in demand at major temple pageants across the state.
The elephant who bowed to his mahout
Beyond the pageantry, Brahmadathan was remembered for his bond with his longtime mahout, Damodaran Nair, known as Omanachettan. Nair spent about 25 years with the elephant and was a mahout for some six decades. When Nair died in June 2021, Brahmadathan was brought to the funeral, where he touched the body with his trunk and bowed. A video of the moment went viral and moved thousands of viewers across the state.
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