Society

Russian plague scare triggers quarantine after laboratory worker dies in Siberia

Health officials monitor almost 200 contacts as global leaders urge calm over the rare bacterial infection
Russian plague scare triggers quarantine after laboratory worker dies in Siberia
Russian plague scare: What you need to knowGemini
Updated on
2 min read

A suspected pneumonic plague death of a 28-year-old researcher in Siberia has placed global health authorities on alert, prompting quarantines and surveillance across the Irkutsk region.

Russian plague scare: What you need to know

The laboratory worker, identified locally as Daria Shipilova, was based at the Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia and the Far East. Unconfirmed accounts suggest Daria fell severely ill after a test tube containing the pathogen broke in late September. Regional governor Igor Kobzev announced her cause of death as pneumonia of undetermined origin, stating no institute-linked micro-organisms appeared in her biological samples. Even so, local inpatient facilities were placed under quarantine and nearly 200 contacts of Daria remain under precautionary medical observation.

Russian plague scare: What you need to know
Daria Shipilova

The incident quickly drew international attention. President Trump affirmed that American officials were assessing the situation closely. "We'll help. Everybody who has that kind of a problem, we'll always help," Donald said. Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed the need for proactive observation while discouraging public panic. "I don't think it's cause for alarm, but it is cause for focus and the cause to just keep an eye on it and we're doing that," Marco remarked.

Understanding the risks and symptoms of pneumonic plague

Pneumonic plague is caused by Yersinia pestis, the ancient bacterium behind the Black Death that persists naturally in Siberian marmots and wild rodents. Unlike bubonic plague, the pneumonic form spreads directly between humans via airborne respiratory droplets, triggering sudden fever, breathlessness, cough and chest pain.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Russian plague scare triggers quarantine after laboratory worker dies in Siberia
What is cerebral malaria: Symptoms and precautions?
Russia

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com