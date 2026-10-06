Sex, Lies, and Jeffrey Archer: Revisiting the scandal that plagued the bestselling author

Only time will tell: A scandal that never left him

Secondary investigations revealed that Jeffrey had in fact, lied and presented botched up evidences during his 1987 libel proceedings. Proof of his false alibi and fabricated diary came into the hands of investigators. This led to Archer being put behind bars. It is important here to make the distinction that he wasn’t charged due to the original case but for a fresh case of evidence tampering that came up against him.

...rubber-insulated sex in a seedy hotel?

Reuters reported how, during the trial of Archer's libel case, the judge commented on the evidence given by Archer's wife Mary. It was heard in front of a jury. "Remember Mary Archer in the witness ​box... Your ⁠vision of her will probably never disappear. Has she elegance? Has she fragrance? Would she have, without the strain of this trial, radiance?" ," Bernard ​Caulfield, the judge, told the jury.told the jury. And then he added while refering to Archer, "Is he in need of cold, unloving, rubber-insulated sex in a seedy hotel?"

He served two years of prison and turned his time and experience into a bestselling book – A Prison Diary. Archer subsequently returned to the House of Lords and stayed a member until his retirement in 2024. Monica on the other hand tragically passed away due to a car accident and was never present for the perjury trial.