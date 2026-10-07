From sneezes to vampires: Fascinating cat superstitions across cultures

In old European maritime traditions, sailors believed cats on board ships brought good luck and safe passage. They were also an invaluable resource, keeping rodents under control and helping prevent the spread of disease. Talk about a crew member who earned their keep.

5. A cat at the door? Let them in

In Scotland, a strange cat turning up at your doorstep is considered good luck. A black cat, in particular, is believed to bring prosperity and happiness to the household. This is quite the opposite of the reputation black cats have traditionally had in India, where they are often associated with bad luck. In other cultures, however, they are seen as friendly and fortunate omens.

6. When cats were divine

In ancient Egypt, cats were associated with the goddess Bastet, who symbolised home, fertility and protection, making cats sacred animals. Killing a cat, even accidentally, was considered a serious crime punishable by death. Egyptians believed cats brought divine blessings to the families that cared for them. We could all take a page from ancient Egypt and give our kitties the respect they deserve.

7. Let the cat move in first

In Russia, a common tradition is to let a cat be the first to enter a new home, as cats are believed to bring prosperity and happiness to the family. Some traditions also suggest that cats can absorb negative energy lingering in a space, making the home feel safe and warding off evil spirits. Similar beliefs can be found in India, where cats are sometimes thought to be able to sense or interact with other planes of reality.

From sneezes that supposedly bring money to cats that guard homes from evil spirits, feline folklore is anything but boring. Perhaps it is their mysterious aura, or simply the fact that cats have always done exactly what they please, but wherever you are in the world, there is likely to be a superstition or two involving these enigmatic creatures.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin