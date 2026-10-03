Meet the Tilcayo, the newly discovered wildcat, plus 7 unusual felines you never knew existed

The Tilcayo has just been formally identified in Bolivia, but it is far from the only wild cat with an extraordinary story
Tilcayo cat (Leopardus tilcayo)
Scientists have formally identified the Tilcayo cat (Leopardus tilcayo), a tiny spotted wildcat from Bolivia’s Yungas cloud forest

The cat family just got a little bigger. Scientists have formally identified the Tilcayo cat (Leopardus tilcayo), a tiny spotted wildcat from Bolivia’s Yungas cloud forest, marking the first new living wild cat species described in more than a century. The discovery, published in Current Biology in September 2026, came through genetic analysis that revealed the South American tiger cat group contains multiple distinct species. Smaller than a typical house cat and covered in large rosettes, the Tilcayo had already been known to local communities. Scientists, however, only recently established it as a separate species. 


With the feline world getting a brand-new member, here are seven unusual wild cats you may not have heard of.

1. Jaguarundi

Jaguarundi
Jaguarundi

With its long body, tiny ears and exceptionally long tail, the jaguarundi looks almost nothing like the stereotypical wild cat. It is part of the puma lineage and has an unusually extensive vocal repertoire, using at least 13 different calls, including whistles, purrs and bird-like chirps.

2. Pallas’s cat

Pallas’s cat
Pallas’s cat

Also called the manul, this Central Asian wildcat looks permanently unimpressed. Its famously flat face and extraordinarily dense fur are adaptations to its harsh habitat. Pallas’s cats even have round pupils, unlike the vertical pupils of most cats.

3. Rusty-spotted cat

Rusty-spotted cat
Rusty-spotted cat

India has one of the world's smallest wild cats hiding in plain sight. The rusty-spotted cat is roughly half the size of a domestic cat, with large eyes and a rusty-grey coat. It is found across parts of India, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

4. Flat-headed cat

Flat-headed cat
Flat-headed cat

As its name suggests, this Southeast Asian cat has a flattened forehead and a long, narrow head. Its claws remain partly visible even when retracted, giving it an unusual appearance among felines.

5. Fishing cat

Fishing cat
Fishing catS. van der Wel

This is one cat that genuinely likes getting its paws wet. Fishing cats are strong swimmers and have partially webbed front toes that help them hunt aquatic prey.

6. Margay

Margay
Margay

The margay is a tree-climbing specialist found in Central and South America. Its flexible ankles allow it to rotate its feet backwards, helping it descend tree trunks headfirst.

7. Sand cat

Sand cat
Sand cat

The sand cat looks almost too adorable for the desert, but it is built for survival. Found in the deserts of North Africa and parts of Asia, it has thickly furred paws that help protect its feet from hot sand.

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