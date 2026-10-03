Meet the Tilcayo, the newly discovered wildcat, plus 7 unusual felines you never knew existed

The cat family just got a little bigger. Scientists have formally identified the Tilcayo cat (Leopardus tilcayo), a tiny spotted wildcat from Bolivia’s Yungas cloud forest, marking the first new living wild cat species described in more than a century. The discovery, published in Current Biology in September 2026, came through genetic analysis that revealed the South American tiger cat group contains multiple distinct species. Smaller than a typical house cat and covered in large rosettes, the Tilcayo had already been known to local communities. Scientists, however, only recently established it as a separate species.
With its long body, tiny ears and exceptionally long tail, the jaguarundi looks almost nothing like the stereotypical wild cat. It is part of the puma lineage and has an unusually extensive vocal repertoire, using at least 13 different calls, including whistles, purrs and bird-like chirps.
Also called the manul, this Central Asian wildcat looks permanently unimpressed. Its famously flat face and extraordinarily dense fur are adaptations to its harsh habitat. Pallas’s cats even have round pupils, unlike the vertical pupils of most cats.
India has one of the world's smallest wild cats hiding in plain sight. The rusty-spotted cat is roughly half the size of a domestic cat, with large eyes and a rusty-grey coat. It is found across parts of India, Nepal and Sri Lanka.
As its name suggests, this Southeast Asian cat has a flattened forehead and a long, narrow head. Its claws remain partly visible even when retracted, giving it an unusual appearance among felines.
This is one cat that genuinely likes getting its paws wet. Fishing cats are strong swimmers and have partially webbed front toes that help them hunt aquatic prey.
The margay is a tree-climbing specialist found in Central and South America. Its flexible ankles allow it to rotate its feet backwards, helping it descend tree trunks headfirst.
The sand cat looks almost too adorable for the desert, but it is built for survival. Found in the deserts of North Africa and parts of Asia, it has thickly furred paws that help protect its feet from hot sand.
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