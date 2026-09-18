Forget the tigers, look out for these creepy crawlies on your next Indian safari

A safari does not have to be a hunt for the biggest animal in the forest. Sometimes the most spectacular sightings are only a few centimetres long.
A safari’s smaller stars include a colourful cast of insects, arachnids and other creepy crawlies.
A safari’s smaller stars include a colourful cast of insects, arachnids and other creepy crawlies.

On a tree trunk, stretched between two branches or tucked into the undergrowth, you could find creatures that are stranger, brighter and sometimes far more fascinating than the animals competing for your attention. India’s protected forests are home to an extraordinary diversity of these tiny creatures, several of which have been documented in the very reserves visitors head to for safaris today. The forest has quite an ensemble cast. Here are a few stars to look out for on your next safari. 

1. Giant wood spider

A giant wood spider (Nephila pilipes) photographed on safari in Madhya Pradesh.
A giant wood spider (Nephila pilipes) photographed on safari in Madhya Pradesh.Anoushka Kundu

Also known as the golden orb-weaver, Nephila pilipes is one of those spiders that makes you wonder how you missed it. Its golden webs can stretch between trees, while the female is dramatically larger than the tiny male. It is found across several parts of India, including Kanha and Pench in Madhya Pradesh, and Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, as well as protected forests in Assam such as Kaziranga and Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary.

2. Green jewel bug

The iridescent green Chrysocoris stollii, commonly known as the green jewel bug.
The iridescent green Chrysocoris stollii, commonly known as the green jewel bug.

The aptly named Chrysocoris stollii looks almost lacquered, with a metallic green body that catches the light. This shield-backed bug has been recorded in Kanha Tiger Reserve and was subsequently reported elsewhere in Madhya Pradesh, with Kanha cited as its earlier state record.

3. Two-tailed spider

A two-tailed spider from the genus Hersilia, recognisable by its elongated spinnerets.
A two-tailed spider from the genus Hersilia, recognisable by its elongated spinnerets.

The Hersilia genus has a rather excellent trick up its sleeve. These flattened spiders hug tree trunks so closely that they can pass for bark, while their unusually long spinnerets trail behind them like two tails. Hersilia sp. is recorded in the fauna of Pench Tiger Reserve, making tree trunks another place worth scrutinising when the larger wildlife is keeping out of sight.

4. Pill millipede

A pill millipede belonging to the genus Arthrosphaera, which curls into a ball when threatened.
A pill millipede belonging to the genus Arthrosphaera, which curls into a ball when threatened.

When threatened, these millipedes curl their many legs around themselves and roll into a neat little ball, much like a tiny armoured capsule. Four species of Arthrosphaera have been documented in the forests of Kalakkad-Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu, adding the Southern Western Ghats to this tiny safari cast.

5. Red velvet mite

A red velvet mite is known for its vivid scarlet colour and velvety appearance.
A red velvet mite is known for its vivid scarlet colour and velvety appearance.

During the right conditions, the forest floor can produce something that looks almost improbable — a tiny, intensely red, velvety mite. Dinothrombium grandissimum has been documented in the National Chambal Sanctuary forest in Uttar Pradesh. Against the muted browns of the forest floor, its vivid red colour makes it a striking sight.

Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com

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