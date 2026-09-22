Safari vocabulary 101: 10 terms every first-time wildlife traveller should know

A safari is always more fun when you know what you’re looking at. Arm yourself with a few essential terms before you head into the forest and you might just surprise everyone with how quickly you find your bearings. You may be a first-time visitor, but knowing the lingo can make you sound considerably less like one. Keep these words handy and you’ll be better equipped to follow your guide, understand what is happening around you and perhaps even point something out before the rest of the jeep does.