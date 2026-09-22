Safari vocabulary 101: 10 terms every first-time wildlife traveller should know

A safari is always more fun when you know what you’re looking at. Arm yourself with a few essential terms before you head into the forest and you might just surprise everyone with how quickly you find your bearings. You may be a first-time visitor, but knowing the lingo can make you sound considerably less like one. Keep these words handy and you’ll be better equipped to follow your guide, understand what is happening around you and perhaps even point something out before the rest of the jeep does.
It might sound strange to find salt in the middle of a forest, but salt licks are naturally occurring patches of mineral-rich soil, clay or rock that animals visit to supplement their diet with sodium and other minerals. They can also be artificially provided as mineral sources for wildlife. Herbivores such as deer and gaur may visit these spots, making them places that guides sometimes keep an eye on. Animals often lick mineral deposits or blocks of salt, giving these sites their rather straightforward name.
A waterhole is a natural or man-made source of water used by wildlife. During dry periods, these can become important places for animals to drink. A waterhole traditionally refers to a depression or hollow in the ground where water collects, particularly one used by animals.
A fire line is a cleared strip of land maintained to help slow or stop the spread of a forest fire. These breaks can also become useful reference points while navigating a reserve.
A watchtower is an elevated structure used to observe wildlife and monitor the surrounding landscape. Some reserves have designated watchtowers where visitors can watch animals from a distance, particularly around water bodies or open clearings.
A camera trap is a motion-triggered camera placed in the wild to photograph animals without a person having to operate it. Researchers use camera traps to monitor wildlife, identify individual animals and study their movements and populations.
The core zone, officially referred to as the core or critical tiger habitat in tiger reserves, is an area given a high degree of protection for wildlife conservation. Human activities are highly regulated, with tourism permitted only according to the reserve's management framework.
The buffer zone surrounds the core area and allows a greater degree of regulated human activity. It can also provide additional habitat for wildlife and support movement between different areas of the landscape.
A wildlife corridor is a connected stretch of habitat that allows animals to move between otherwise separated habitats or protected areas. These connections are important for dispersal and for maintaining movement between wildlife populations.
An alarm call is a warning vocalisation made by an animal when it detects a potential threat, such as a predator. Guides often pay close attention to sudden alarm calls because they can provide clues about the presence or movement of a predator.
Spoor refers to the signs or traces left behind by an animal as it moves through its habitat. This can include footprints, trails and other evidence of an animal’s passage. A pugmark, or an animal’s footprint, is one type of spoor, rather than a synonym for it.
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