Tea Board of India plans heritage makeover for Kolkata's century-old tea shops

Kolkata's relationship with tea lives in the old shanties in its narrow lanes, on its wooden benches and aimless conversations shared over clay cups. The Tea Board of India now plans to honour that legacy by renovating some of the city's oldest tea shops and eateries.

Seven establishments on the initial list

The Board has identified seven establishments so far, and the search for more continues. The list includes:

· Chitto Babur Dokan on Dacre's Lane

· Balwant Singh Dhaba in Bhawanipore

· Kona Dokan in Dalhousie

· National Economic Restaurant in Shyambazar

· Naresh Babu's Tea Stall in Serampore.

Each has been part of local life for generations, serving as a gathering point for students, office-goers and locals alike.

Tea Board chairman C. Murugan said the beautification work would be carried out only with the consent of the owners. The aim is to preserve and highlight these establishments while giving them a more distinctive heritage identity, so that their place in the city's cultural fabric is formally recognised.