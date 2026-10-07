"You’ve won all the prizes": Karl Deisseroth’s daughter reacts to his Nobel win

The clip that has people talking is the one Stanford posted on Instagram. In it, the father of five tells his two daughters, Sophie, 10, and Emma, 13, and then his son Hudson. In one frame he embraces his daughters while his wife looks on, and in another he tells Hudson, 16, the news. The line that has stuck came from Sophie. She told her dad he had won all the prizes.

The moment is so ordinary, but also so precious. The most prestigious call in science came in the middle of the night. The news reached the kids in a living room, from a dad who, per Stanford, makes his children's sandwiches every morning. Karl is hardly a newcomer to acclaim, and he is Stanford's 37th Nobel laureate. But a 10-year-old's verdict on her father's trophy shelf makes a more memorable headline than the citation does.

Stanford's own coverage tracks the same arc. There was a champagne toast on campus that Monday for the collaborators and colleagues who helped make it happen.