7 fascinating cat facts backed by science: From whiskers to boxes

Want to make friends with a cat? Try narrowing your eyes and blinking slowly. Scientists from the universities of Portsmouth and Sussex found that slow blinking can help build a rapport between cats and humans. The gesture appears to mimic what researchers describe as a cat smile, and may help strengthen the bond between the two.

2. Your cat might miss you more than it lets on

Cats may seem perfectly happy doing their own thing, but being left alone can affect some more than we realise. Research has found that certain cats show signs of distress when separated from their owners, from becoming unusually vocal or destructive to changes in their toilet habits and increased agitation. So while your cat may not greet you at the door with a dramatic welcome, it might still notice when you’re gone.

3. Your cat knows a storm is coming