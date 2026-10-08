Sensex falls 1,045 points: What triggered the market sell-off

Indian shares fell sharply on Thursday. The Sensex dropped by more than 1,000 points, and investors lost about Rs 10 lakh crore (Rs 10 trillion) in the value of their shares. The Sensex, the index of 30 big companies, fell 1,045 points, or 1.44%, to end at 71,593. That is its lowest level in 32 months. The Nifty50, the broader index of the National Stock Exchange, fell 371 points, or 1.64%, to 22,232.

Three big triggers sent stocks lower as the Sensex touched a 32-month low

Why did the market fall? Three things happened at once: