Canadian poet and classicist Anne Carson wins the 2026 Nobel prize in literature

Born in Toronto in 1950, Anne has spent over three decades teaching classics while crafting works that defy easy classification. From her 1986 critical debut Eros the Bittersweet to her celebrated verse novel Autobiography of Red, her writing seamlessly bridges ancient texts, personal grief and modern romance. Anders Olsson, chairman of the Nobel committee, commended how Anne has "broken away from lyrical poetry bound to the narrative self and inspired new forms of contemporary literature".

Anne views verse through an artistic lens, having once reflected: "I think of making a poem as making an object. I have always thought of them more as drawings than as texts, but drawings that are also physically enterable through the fact of language." The late essayist Susan Sontag admired her singular vision, noting: "She is one of the few writers writing in English that I would read anything she wrote." Anne will formally receive her medal in Stockholm this December.