When Jeffrey Archer accused Bollywood of being a bunch of thieves who stole his plots

British author Jeffrey Archer recently died suddenly at his home at the age of 86. While the literary world mourns the loss of the mastermind who just completed his final novel Adam and Eve, his passing brings back memories of his turbulent relationship with the Hindi film industry. Despite enjoying immense popularity in India, Jeffrey harboured a deep grievance against Bollywood filmmakers for blatantly plagiarising his bestselling stories.

Jeffrey Archer on how Bollywood stole his books

In a fiery 2015 interview, the author did not hold back when discussing unauthorised film adaptations. "Just look at your Bollywood! These bunch of thieves have stolen several of my books without so much as a ‘by your leave’," Jeffrey claimed. He was particularly frustrated while trying to find a legitimate Indian production partner. Expressing his exasperation, he noted he wanted a genuine collaborator. "And that does not mean some second-rate Bollywood idiot who goes around saying he’s a Bollywood star producer and then he is not," Jeffrey laughed, adding that such encounters had defined his Indian experience.