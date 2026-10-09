Nobel Peace Prize winner Navanethem Pillay: 4 achievements that define her legacy

Four achievements that define Navi Pillay’s legacy

1. A trailblazing lawyer in apartheid South Africa. Born in Durban in 1941, Pillay became the first woman of colour to open her own law practice in Natal in 1967. She went on to defend anti-apartheid activists, including members of the Black Consciousness Movement.

2. A landmark ruling on genocide and sexual violence. Pillay served as a judge at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, later becoming its president. The tribunal’s 1998 judgment in the Akayesu case was the first conviction for genocide by an international court, and it recognized rape as an act of genocide. The ruling reshaped how sexual violence in war is treated under international law.

3. A senior role on the world’s legal stage. In 2003, she was elected to the first panel of judges of the International Criminal Court. In 2008, the UN General Assembly approved her as High Commissioner for Human Rights, the fifth person to hold the office. She served in the post for six years, speaking out on abuses by governments across the world, including major powers.

4. Leading a high-profile UN inquiry. Pillay later chaired the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which concluded that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza. The finding was highly contested. Her work on the commission contributed to her receiving the 2025 Sydney Peace Prize, which recognized her lifetime of advocating accountability for crimes against humanity.

The Nobel committee’s decision places international law at the center of the peace conversation at a time when many argue it is under strain. The prize will be formally presented in Oslo on December 10.