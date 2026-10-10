Dipika Damerla turns to Bollywood hit song for Mississauga's Mayoral Race

Canadian candidate for the mayoral election in Mississauga, Dipika Damerla, has resorted to Bollywood tunes to connect with voters. The Andhra-born politician released a campaign video in which she sang her version of the famous Hindi track Kya Hua Tera Wada. Using the power of music, she vows not to hike property taxes if elected mayor.
This video is titled Dipika Damerla For Mississauga Mayor, in which the politician is seen singing with new lyrics to the popular Hindi tune. Rather than using the actual lyrics of the song, she sings to the tune about her campaign pledge.
The video ends with the phrase, 'A city that works,' and then appeals to the viewers to vote. In a post on X about the video, Dipika said, "After that spicy mayoral debate, here's a little palate cleanser.” The video introduces Bollywood music into local politics, making use of a catchy tune to help her get her message across. Her primary campaign pledge is that property taxes will not rise if she becomes the mayor.
According to the official website of the City of Mississauga, Dipika became a member of the city council in 2018 for Ward 7. She is also a community leader in the city. Prior to entering municipal politics, Dipika Damerla served for seven years as MPP for Mississauga East–Cooksville. In the provincial government, Dipika Damerla worked as the Associate Minister of Health and Long-Term Care and Minister of Seniors Affairs in Ontario.
She helped include 350 new beds at Mississauga Hospital, two new long-term care facilities, two new schools, and a 40% increase in services on the Milton GO train. Prior to her political career, she worked in corporate banking and was an entrepreneur in Mississauga. She has an MBA in Finance from the Rotman School of Management.
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