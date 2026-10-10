Dipika Damerla turns to Bollywood hit song for Mississauga's Mayoral Race

Canadian candidate for the mayoral election in Mississauga, Dipika Damerla, has resorted to Bollywood tunes to connect with voters. The Andhra-born politician released a campaign video in which she sang her version of the famous Hindi track Kya Hua Tera Wada. Using the power of music, she vows not to hike property taxes if elected mayor.

Dipika Damerla uses Kya Hua Tera Wada for Mayoral campaign.

This video is titled Dipika Damerla For Mississauga Mayor, in which the politician is seen singing with new lyrics to the popular Hindi tune. Rather than using the actual lyrics of the song, she sings to the tune about her campaign pledge.