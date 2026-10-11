What is Mashal Raas, one of the Oldest Garba tradition in Gujarat?

Fire torches illuminate the darkness while 12 men dance in sync to form mesmerising designs of fire. Wearing the traditional clothes of Gujarat, the dancers create circles and symbolic formation dances by leaping over the blazing fire. This is the Mashal Raas dance performed during the Navratri festival in Jamnagar in honour of Goddess Durga. This 70-year-old tradition is a blend of devotion, courage and spectacle.

Mashal Raas: 12 dancers, flaming torches and a fiery climax

This dance form was introduced by Shree Patel Yuvak Garbi Mandal in the year 1957. It is one of the unique traditions followed during the Navratri Festival in Jamnagar and the whole of the Saurashtra region. This dance form has also spread to some parts of Mumbai. Local Garba groups have helped preserve the dance over the decades.