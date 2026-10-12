US Green Card curbs: Can Indians keep their overseas assets?

Your US shares: Keep them

India doesn't make you sell them. For two to three years after returning, you're in a tax grace period called RNOR, and profits from selling foreign shares aren't taxed in India. Afterwards they are, and you must list foreign assets in your tax return. The US may still levy estate tax on US shares and a 401(k).

Your bank savings: Switch quickly

Tell your bank when you return so your NRE and NRO accounts become normal resident accounts. Leaving them unchanged breaks India's foreign exchange law (FEMA), with fines up to three times the amount involved. A resident foreign currency (RFC) account lets you keep dollars, and its interest is tax-free during the grace period.

Property: Keep it

Indian property needs no special steps. A US home can be kept too: rent is taxed in India once you're resident, with credit for US tax paid, and a sale triggers 15% US withholding but no Indian tax during the grace period.