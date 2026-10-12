When J.K. Rowling took a Kolkata Durga Puja Committee to court

The notion of bringing the castle of Hogwarts alive at a Durga Puja event appears fantastic enough. However, the attempt by a Kolkata puja organising committee to do so in 2007 landed the organisers in a legal tangle with J.K. Rowling and Warner Bros. The committee of the FD Block Puja in Salt Lake, Kolkata, decided to adopt the theme Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for the Durga Puja pandal. The structure was nearing its end when the committee faced a copyright issue.

Hogwarts pandal: What happened in the 2007 copyright dispute?

The Hogwarts pandal has been designed after the fictional school where Harry Potter and his fellow students study magic. It comprises a huge castle-like construction with blue tips. Additionally, there were plans to place life-size images of Harry Potter and his friends in the pandal.