Who was Harry Potter's grandfather? The secret behind the family's wealth

His secret? Hair care.

As a young wizard, Fleamont developed a passion for potion-making and eventually invented Sleekeazy's Hair Potion, a grooming product promising to tame even the wildest wizarding locks. It became a runaway commercial hit across the wizarding world industry startup going global.

The potion's success cemented the Potter family fortune for generations. Fleamont eventually married Euphemia Potter, and the couple settled down together, doting on their only son, James, who arrived later in their lives after they'd largely given up hope of having children.

After James and Lily were tragically murdered by Lord Voldemort, that riches went down to James and subsequently to their infant son, Harry, who grew up with the Dursleys without realising he was sitting on a sizable family vault at Gringotts.