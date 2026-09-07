Who was Harry Potter's grandfather? The secret behind the family's wealth

He's mentioned only in passing in the official record, but renewed fan interest in the Potter family tree has everyone buzzing about the man behind Harry Potter's inheritance: his paternal grandfather, Fleamont Potter.
Sources close to the family (well, the books) confirm Fleamont wasn't born into staggering wealth. The Potters were already a respected, comfortably-off wizarding family — descended from a long line that included the alchemist Linfred of Stinchcombe — but it was Fleamont who turned "comfortable" into "vault overflowing with galleons."
His secret? Hair care.
As a young wizard, Fleamont developed a passion for potion-making and eventually invented Sleekeazy's Hair Potion, a grooming product promising to tame even the wildest wizarding locks. It became a runaway commercial hit across the wizarding world industry startup going global.
The potion's success cemented the Potter family fortune for generations. Fleamont eventually married Euphemia Potter, and the couple settled down together, doting on their only son, James, who arrived later in their lives after they'd largely given up hope of having children.
After James and Lily were tragically murdered by Lord Voldemort, that riches went down to James and subsequently to their infant son, Harry, who grew up with the Dursleys without realising he was sitting on a sizable family vault at Gringotts.
Unfortunately, Fleamont and Euphemia both passed away from dragon pox shortly after James completed his education at Hogwarts, so Harry never had the opportunity to meet the grandfather whose business acumen subtly influenced his entire upbringing and subsequently provided him with the tools to successfully navigate the wizarding world on his own terms.
So next time you picture Harry pulling galleons out of vault 687, remember: it all traces back to one very, very good hair potion.
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