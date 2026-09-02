Hogwarts gets new house crests ahead of Harry Potter trailer release: A closer look

The new crests were revealed during the Back to Hogwarts celebrations in London and have a more modern, minimalist touch to them as compared to the regal original ones. Most notably, the redesigned Ravenclaw crest has drawn significant attention for being closer to the description in the original book by J.K. Rowling.

In the books, Ravenclaw, the house founded by Rowena Ravenclaw was represented by an eagle. However in the world-famous movies, the house adapted the raven as the symbol instead of the eagle. The Harry Potter movies also changed the colour to blue and silver instead of the original blue and bronze. However, in the redesigned symbol that HBO revealed, the eagle has returned, drawing directly from the book.

As far as the other houses are concerned, Gryffindor continues to bear the lion as its symbol, Slytherin, founded by Salazar Slytherin retains the iconic serpent and Hufflepuff is going ahead with it badger.