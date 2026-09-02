Hogwarts gets new house crests ahead of Harry Potter trailer release: A closer look

Ahead of the release of the Harry Potter series, HBO has released the redesigned crests representing the four Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw. This was revealed as part of the annual Back to Hogwarts event on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.
The famous Harry Potter houses, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw now have redesigned crests and the reactions to them have been quite mixed, as expected.
The new crests were revealed during the Back to Hogwarts celebrations in London and have a more modern, minimalist touch to them as compared to the regal original ones. Most notably, the redesigned Ravenclaw crest has drawn significant attention for being closer to the description in the original book by J.K. Rowling.
In the books, Ravenclaw, the house founded by Rowena Ravenclaw was represented by an eagle. However in the world-famous movies, the house adapted the raven as the symbol instead of the eagle. The Harry Potter movies also changed the colour to blue and silver instead of the original blue and bronze. However, in the redesigned symbol that HBO revealed, the eagle has returned, drawing directly from the book.
As far as the other houses are concerned, Gryffindor continues to bear the lion as its symbol, Slytherin, founded by Salazar Slytherin retains the iconic serpent and Hufflepuff is going ahead with it badger.
The new crests quickly went viral on social media. "Well considering that Middle ages europeans were horrible at depicting animals, this seems legit", one person wrote on X, reacting to the updated designs. "Originals are MUCH BETTER", another user opined. Another person referred to the Ravenclaw crest and said, "While I am slightly partial to the movie’s use of the raven, not only is the eagle book accurate but it also looks phenomenal here!".
The Harry Potter series is scheduled to release on December 25, 2026.