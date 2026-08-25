Kit Harington takes over as Gilderoy Lockhart in HBO's Harry Potter series

Kit Harington is famous for the role of Jon Snow in all 8 series of the acclaimed show Game of Thrones. Additionally, he also starred in the BBC and HBO's financial drama series called Industry. He’s also a huge fan of the Harry Potter book series. He already has some experience working with the Gilderoy Lockhart's character, as he voiced the role in the audiobook Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions last year.

Gilderoy Lockhart is one of the main characters in the second Harry Potter novel written by J.K. Rowling - Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. This narcissistic wizard is appointed as the Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher at Hogwarts for Harry's second year. In the Warner Bros. films, it was played by Kenneth Branagh.