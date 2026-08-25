Kit Harington takes over as Gilderoy Lockhart in HBO's Harry Potter series

HBO’s much-anticipated Harry Potter TV series will see Kit Harington playing the character of Gilderoy Lockhart. Nicolas Hoult was dropped from the role due to an issue with his schedule.
The announcement was made via the official Instagram account of Harry Potter. The post said, “Before we begin year two at Hogwarts, there has been a slight change due to schedule: Kit Harington will be stepping into the role of Gilderoy Lockhart.”
Kit Harington is famous for the role of Jon Snow in all 8 series of the acclaimed show Game of Thrones. Additionally, he also starred in the BBC and HBO's financial drama series called Industry. He’s also a huge fan of the Harry Potter book series. He already has some experience working with the Gilderoy Lockhart's character, as he voiced the role in the audiobook Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions last year.
Gilderoy Lockhart is one of the main characters in the second Harry Potter novel written by J.K. Rowling - Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. This narcissistic wizard is appointed as the Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher at Hogwarts for Harry's second year. In the Warner Bros. films, it was played by Kenneth Branagh.
Nicholas Hoult was revealed as Lockhart last month. He is famous for starring in X-Men, Superman and Mad Max: Fury Road. According to reports, the production had to let him go due to his existing projects conflicting with the new production schedule of the series.
The new Harry Potter series features an up-and-coming actor named Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, along with Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. Jon Lithgow will play Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts, and Nick Frost will take over the role of Hagrid.For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.
The first series will be based on Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and will launch at Christmas time this year on HBO Max. The second season will feature The Chamber of Secrets. Kit Harington could also work again with the director and producer Mark Mylod, who directed and produced Game of Thrones.