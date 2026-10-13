Navratri 2026 Day 3: Red colour, mantra, bhog, rituals and Maa Chandraghanta puja

Goddess Chandraghanta, the third manifestation of Mother Durga, is revered for courage, strength, security and fearlessness. The devotees offer prayers, chant mantras, make offerings and fast on that particular day. This also signifies harmony between inner peace and strength. Devotees seek Maa Chandraghanta's blessings for courage, mental peace, confidence, protection from negativity, harmony at home and spiritual growth.
Her name, Maa Chandraghanta, comes from the half-moon shaped like a bell, which is called Ghanta, on her forehead. She is usually depicted as having ten arms, holding weapons and religious symbols and sitting on a lion. The warrior-like image of Maa Chandraghanta symbolises bravery and protection, and her serene face symbolises compassion and peace.
The Third Day of Sharad Navratri 2026 is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Tritiya. The colour of the day is red. This colour denotes power, vigour, courage, and enthusiasm. One can wear red clothes and use red flowers to decorate their Puja area.
Among the items that can be used in bhog for Maa Chandraghanta are milk, rice kheer, and milk sweets. Mishri and other sattvic prasad can also be offered based on personal traditions. Distribute the prasad amongst family members after the puja ceremony.
The key mantra for the third day is "Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah." It can be chanted by the devotees in their morning and evening worship. For people who regularly practice their mantra, chanting it 108 times is recommended with a mala. The traditional dhyan mantra is: Piṇḍajapravarārūḍhā caṇḍakopāstrakairyutā | Prasādaṁ tanute mahyaṁ Candraghaṇṭeti viśrutā ||
Start by taking a bath and cleaning the puja area. Light the diya and incense, perform puja to the Kalash prepared on Day 1 and put the Goddess’s picture or idol on the worshipping place. Perform the worship with kumkum, akshat, red flowers, water, fruits and milk/kheer.
Recite the mantra, read Durga Chalisa/Durga Saptashati, do Aarti and offer prasad. Have everything ready, such as a diya, ghee/oil, kumkum, rice, red flowers, incense, fruits, milk/kheer, water, a puja bell and a prayer book.
There are various alternatives for fasting, such as fruits, milk, curd, makhana, sabudana, kuttu ka atta, singhara ka atta, samak chawal, potatoes, and allowed vegetables, along with nuts and sendha namak. People with children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with health issues must avoid rigid fasting.