Navratri 2026 Day 3: Red colour, mantra, bhog, rituals and Maa Chandraghanta puja

Goddess Chandraghanta, the third manifestation of Mother Durga, is revered for courage, strength, security and fearlessness. The devotees offer prayers, chant mantras, make offerings and fast on that particular day. This also signifies harmony between inner peace and strength. Devotees seek Maa Chandraghanta's blessings for courage, mental peace, confidence, protection from negativity, harmony at home and spiritual growth.

Maa Chandraghanta Day 3 Navratri 2026: Significance, mantra, bhog and puja vidhi

Her name, Maa Chandraghanta, comes from the half-moon shaped like a bell, which is called Ghanta, on her forehead. She is usually depicted as having ten arms, holding weapons and religious symbols and sitting on a lion. The warrior-like image of Maa Chandraghanta symbolises bravery and protection, and her serene face symbolises compassion and peace.