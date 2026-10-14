Navratri 2026 day 4: Colour, mantra, bhog, puja rituals of Maa Kushmanda

Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of Maa Durga, is going to be worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri 2026. As per Hindu beliefs, Maa Kushmanda created the universe with her smile. She is the symbol of cosmic energy. People worship her through prayers and gifts like flowers and sweets to get her blessings. The colour of the day is royal blue which represents tranquility and elegance. The colour of the day is royal blue, which represents tranquillity and elegance.

Maa Kushmanda puja vidhi, bhog and fasting rules

Maa Kushmanda is called Ashtabhuja Devi because she possesses eight hands and rides on a lion. In her hands, she holds kamandalu, bow, arrow, lotus flower, pot of amrit, chakra, gada, and rosary. The rosary signifies spiritual strength and wealth. She has religious associations with the sun, as she resides within its core and provides it with energy.