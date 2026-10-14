Navratri 2026 day 4: Colour, mantra, bhog, puja rituals of Maa Kushmanda

Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of Maa Durga, is going to be worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri 2026. As per Hindu beliefs, Maa Kushmanda created the universe with her smile. She is the symbol of cosmic energy. People worship her through prayers and gifts like flowers and sweets to get her blessings. The colour of the day is royal blue which represents tranquility and elegance. The colour of the day is royal blue, which represents tranquillity and elegance.
Maa Kushmanda is called Ashtabhuja Devi because she possesses eight hands and rides on a lion. In her hands, she holds kamandalu, bow, arrow, lotus flower, pot of amrit, chakra, gada, and rosary. The rosary signifies spiritual strength and wealth. She has religious associations with the sun, as she resides within its core and provides it with energy.
Maa Kushmanda's bhog comprises malpua and petha. Malpua can be cooked by the devotees at home, while petha (both saffron-flavoured and the normal one) can be used for offering. Other items that can be used include batasha and fruits, depending on family traditions.
For the puja, one must get up very early, take a bath, and dress up in clean clothes. The place where the puja will be done should be cleaned, and an idol or picture of the goddess should be placed on a clean platform. If a kalash was made on the first day of Navratri, continue to worship it.
Then, offer the bhog to the goddess and say, Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah. The devotee can repeat the mantra either 108 times or read the Durga Chalisa or a Durga stuti. This ritual will be concluded with the aarti of the goddess.
The key items for puja include the idol or photo of the goddess, the diya, ghee, agarbatti, roli, kumkum, akshat, flowers, fruits, malpua or petha, camphor, and water, along with the puja thali.