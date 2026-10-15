Denmark data breach: How a ‘123456’ password exposed 8.8 million records

How often do we set a password without giving it a second thought? Maybe we’re worried about forgetting it, feeling too lazy to come up with something complicated, or simply taking the easy way out. Whatever the reason, the recent data breach in Denmark might be the wake-up call we need. A person claiming responsibility for the hack said they accessed Denmark’s national population registry through an account protected by the password ‘123456’. This raised fresh concerns about how easily weak passwords can put sensitive data at risk.

If your password is ‘123456’, here's why you really need to worry

As per reports, the breach involved Pays ApS, an IT and data services company that allows its customers to access Denmark’s Central Register of Persons (CPR). The CPR contains population records used for identification and administrative purposes.The Danish government confirmed that the breach resulted in the unauthorised retrieval of approximately 8.8 million records. According to the report, officials discovered the incident 12 days after it occurred, when an invoice revealed an unusually high level of activity involving the company.

The individual who claimed responsibility for the hack, explained that they created two computer programs to retrieve CPR information and store it externally. They also reportedly said they had no intention of selling the information or making it public. However, that assurance does not eliminate the risks associated with unauthorised access to personal records.