Denmark data breach: How a ‘123456’ password exposed 8.8 million records

How often do we set a password without giving it a second thought? Maybe we’re worried about forgetting it, feeling too lazy to come up with something complicated, or simply taking the easy way out. Whatever the reason, the recent data breach in Denmark might be the wake-up call we need. A person claiming responsibility for the hack said they accessed Denmark’s national population registry through an account protected by the password ‘123456’. This raised fresh concerns about how easily weak passwords can put sensitive data at risk.
As per reports, the breach involved Pays ApS, an IT and data services company that allows its customers to access Denmark’s Central Register of Persons (CPR). The CPR contains population records used for identification and administrative purposes.The Danish government confirmed that the breach resulted in the unauthorised retrieval of approximately 8.8 million records. According to the report, officials discovered the incident 12 days after it occurred, when an invoice revealed an unusually high level of activity involving the company.
The individual who claimed responsibility for the hack, explained that they created two computer programs to retrieve CPR information and store it externally. They also reportedly said they had no intention of selling the information or making it public. However, that assurance does not eliminate the risks associated with unauthorised access to personal records.
One of the major concerns that was raised alongside having a weak password was the rise of AI. With the help of certain AI tools, hacking into systems has become easier than ever.
The alleged attacker claimed to have used an AI-generated program to retrieve 8,749,975 CPR numbers. Two experts who examined more than 40,000 lines of code said it appeared to have been generated by AI.
The incident serves as a reminder for security teams to take a closer look at how they protect customer data. Some of the crucial management techniques include: Using stronger passwords, limiting third-party access, keeping an eye on unusual activity and verifying identities more carefully can help reduce the risk of similar breaches.
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