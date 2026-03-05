As New Nordic cuisine grows, Denmark rethinks food as art

In Copenhagen, a meal can sometimes feel closer to a theatre production than a traditional dinner service. At Alchemist, chef Rasmus Munk presents dishes as part of an immersive experience that blends storytelling, projections, music and food.
Guests at the restaurant do not simply order courses. Instead, they move through around 50 “impressions”, many edible, during a long evening designed to provoke thought as much as taste. One dish, inspired by ocean pollution, resembles edible plastic made from algae and fish-skin collagen. Above diners, projections of drifting marine debris ripple across the domed ceiling.
For Munk, food is more than nourishment. “Our food is our medium of expressing ourselves,” he has said, describing dishes that explore themes such as environmental damage, animal welfare and surveillance.
Experiences like these sit at the centre of a wider cultural debate in Denmark: whether gastronomy should be formally recognised as an art form.
The discussion gained momentum earlier this year when Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt announced that the government would explore the possibility of granting gastronomy official artistic status. If the idea progresses, Denmark could become the first country to legally classify high-level cooking alongside disciplines such as painting or literature.
Any change would require approval from the country’s 179-seat parliament. For now, the proposal remains in an exploratory stage, and its future may also depend on the outcome of Denmark’s upcoming general election.
The idea reflects the growing international influence of Denmark’s restaurant scene, which has transformed over the past two decades. Much of that momentum traces back to Noma, opened in 2003 by chef René Redzepi. The restaurant helped define the New Nordic cuisine movement, which emphasises local ingredients, seasonal produce and techniques such as fermenting and foraging.
Since then, Denmark has developed a reputation as a global dining destination. The country now hosts dozens of Michelin-starred establishments, including Kadeau, where chef Nicolai Nørregaard builds menus inspired by the landscape and ingredients of the island of Bornholm.
Nørregaard says the process of creating dishes often resembles artistic practice. “I approach it like I would approach making a piece of art or writing,” he explains, describing the challenge of shaping a dining experience that goes beyond flavour alone.
Supporters of the proposal argue that such creativity deserves cultural recognition and could also allow chefs to access funding streams typically reserved for artists, writers or musicians.
Yet the idea has also met resistance.
Chef Nick Curtin, who runs Copenhagen’s Michelin-starred Alouette, believes gastronomy and art serve different purposes. While art exists primarily as expression, he argues, food must ultimately be eaten and judged through taste.
Criticism has also emerged from parts of Denmark’s art community. Some observers worry that recognising chefs as artists could increase competition for cultural funding. Others question whether the comparison between culinary craft and traditional art forms is meaningful.
Cultural commentator Holger Dahl has dismissed the idea outright, suggesting that although cooking and art may share certain qualities, they remain fundamentally different disciplines.
For now, the debate continues. But the discussion itself reflects how dramatically Denmark’s food culture has evolved — from a cuisine once associated with rye bread and pickled herring to one of the most experimental dining scenes in the world.
