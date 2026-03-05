As New Nordic cuisine grows, Denmark rethinks food as art

In Copenhagen, a meal can sometimes feel closer to a theatre production than a traditional dinner service. At Alchemist, chef Rasmus Munk presents dishes as part of an immersive experience that blends storytelling, projections, music and food.

Can fine dining be art? Denmark’s chefs spark cultural debate

Guests at the restaurant do not simply order courses. Instead, they move through around 50 “impressions”, many edible, during a long evening designed to provoke thought as much as taste. One dish, inspired by ocean pollution, resembles edible plastic made from algae and fish-skin collagen. Above diners, projections of drifting marine debris ripple across the domed ceiling.

For Munk, food is more than nourishment. “Our food is our medium of expressing ourselves,” he has said, describing dishes that explore themes such as environmental damage, animal welfare and surveillance.

Experiences like these sit at the centre of a wider cultural debate in Denmark: whether gastronomy should be formally recognised as an art form.

The discussion gained momentum earlier this year when Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt announced that the government would explore the possibility of granting gastronomy official artistic status. If the idea progresses, Denmark could become the first country to legally classify high-level cooking alongside disciplines such as painting or literature.

Any change would require approval from the country’s 179-seat parliament. For now, the proposal remains in an exploratory stage, and its future may also depend on the outcome of Denmark’s upcoming general election.