Here are 3 wholesome winter bowls you must try this season

The best winter meals are those that satisfy the appetite without feeling heavy, relying on high-quality ingredients to do the heavy lifting. As seasonal tables fill with the sharpness of citrus and the earthiness of roasted roots, California walnuts offer a natural grounding element. Their inclusion brings a subtle depth and a necessary crunch to winter produce, while their plant-based omega-3 content helps transform a simple bowl of greens into a more sustaining, nutrient-dense meal. Here are three such salad recipe that you can try this winter.
Ingredients
100g walnut pieces
400g red cabbage, finely shredded
1 fennel bulb, approx. 300g, finely shredded
1 apple, cored and coarsely grated
1 small red onion, finely sliced
25g parsley, chopped
100g mayonnaise
50g creamed horseradish
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
Preparations
1. Preheat the oven to 200°C
2. Place the walnuts in a small roasting tin and roast for six-eight minutes, set aside to cool.
3. Meanwhile, mix together the cabbage, fennel, apple, onion and parsley in a large bowl.
4. In a separate bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, horseradish and vinegar, season well and stir into the slaw.
5. Stir in the walnuts, reserving a few to scatter over the top.
Cooks tip: Great served with cold meats, ideal for a boxing day lunch. Try using white cabbage or carrots instead of the red cabbage, or for extra heat, use hot horseradish sauce.
Ingredients
1 medium-sized very fresh, tart apple
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 small avocado, perfectly ripe
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 cups sliced red onion (1/4-inch slices)
1/2 teaspoon whole cumin seeds (or more, to taste)
1 cup lightly toasted walnuts, coarsely chopped
284g very fresh baby spinach leaves, thoroughly dried
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Lemon wedges (squeezable!), for garnish
Preparations
1. Cut the apple into thin slices onto a plate, and drizzle with about two teaspoons of the lemon juice. Cover the plate tightly, and refrigerate.
2. Pour the remaining lemon juice onto a second plate. Peel and slice the avocado, then place the slices in the lemon juice, then turn them over until they are well coated. Set aside.
3. Heat the olive oil in a medium-sized skillet or a ridged grill pan; add the onion and cook over high heat for five minutes.
4. Sprinkle in the cumin seeds and walnuts, turn the heat down to medium, and cook with minimal stirring for another two to three minutes, or until the seeds and nuts give off a toasty aroma. Be careful not to let them burn.
5. Add the onion mixture to the spinach and toss well to combine. The heat from the oil and onions will cause the spinach to wilt. To help this along and make sure none of the flavorful oil is wasted, you can briefly add some of the spinach to the pan, swirl it around to coat, and then transfer it back to the bowl.
6. Sprinkle in the salt as you toss.
7. Gently mix in the avocado, including all the lemon juice, and the apple.
8. Season generously with freshly ground black pepper and serve immediately, with lemon wedges on the side for squeezing over the top, if you like.
Ingredients
1 cup uncooked orzo pasta
1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
1/2 cup halved small red grape tomatoes
1/3 cup diced red bell peppers
1/3 cup diced cucumbers, unpeeled
1/4 cup chopped pitted kalamata olives
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint leaves
1 tablespoon snipped fresh chives
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
85g chèvre (goat cheese), crumbled (preferably garlic and herb flavor)
Nonstick cooking spray.
Chives (for garnish)
Preparations
1. Spray six (227g) ramekins with cooking spray.
2. Cook orzo in a medium saucepan according to package directions. Drain well.
3. In a medium bowl, combine hot orzo, walnuts, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, olives, oil, parsley, mint, chives and juice; mix well.
4. Stir in cheese.
5. Divide orzo mixture evenly into ramekins, packing tightly.
6. Invert onto individual serving plates; gently remove ramekins.
7. Garnish plates with chives as desired.
8. Serve warm. (Can also be served cold.)
Cooks Tip:- Can also be served on salad plates without use of ramekins.