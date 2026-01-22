Ingredients

1 medium-sized very fresh, tart apple

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 small avocado, perfectly ripe

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups sliced red onion (1/4-inch slices)

1/2 teaspoon whole cumin seeds (or more, to taste)

1 cup lightly toasted walnuts, coarsely chopped

284g very fresh baby spinach leaves, thoroughly dried

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Lemon wedges (squeezable!), for garnish

Preparations

1. Cut the apple into thin slices onto a plate, and drizzle with about two teaspoons of the lemon juice. Cover the plate tightly, and refrigerate.

2. Pour the remaining lemon juice onto a second plate. Peel and slice the avocado, then place the slices in the lemon juice, then turn them over until they are well coated. Set aside.

3. Heat the olive oil in a medium-sized skillet or a ridged grill pan; add the onion and cook over high heat for five minutes.

4. Sprinkle in the cumin seeds and walnuts, turn the heat down to medium, and cook with minimal stirring for another two to three minutes, or until the seeds and nuts give off a toasty aroma. Be careful not to let them burn.

5. Add the onion mixture to the spinach and toss well to combine. The heat from the oil and onions will cause the spinach to wilt. To help this along and make sure none of the flavorful oil is wasted, you can briefly add some of the spinach to the pan, swirl it around to coat, and then transfer it back to the bowl.

6. Sprinkle in the salt as you toss.

7. Gently mix in the avocado, including all the lemon juice, and the apple.

8. Season generously with freshly ground black pepper and serve immediately, with lemon wedges on the side for squeezing over the top, if you like.