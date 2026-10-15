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Navratri day 5 2026: All you need to know about Maa Skandmata's colour, puja rituals, and bhog

Maa Skandmata will be worshipped on October 15, 2026, during Shardiya Navratri. Know the puja vidhi, mantra, bhog, yellow colour, fasting rules and spiritual significance
Maa Skandmata Puja falls on October 15 during Shardiya Navratri 2026. Check the significance of Day 5, worship rituals, auspicious offerings
Maa Skandmata day 5 2026: Know puja rituals, yellow colour, mantra and bhog
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The fifth incarnation of Goddess Durga, called Maa Skandmata, will be worshipped on Thursday, October 15, 2026, on the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri. She is an epitome of motherly traits, kindness, protection and power. She is worshipped by devotees for gaining wisdom, prosperity, and spiritual enlightenment.

Maa Skandmata: Significance, puja vidhi, bhog and vrat rules

Yellow is the traditional colour for Day 5 of Navratri 2026. This colour stands for warmth, optimism, happiness, and positivity. Her worship denotes qualities such as compassion, protection, patience, and spiritual growth. The lotus symbolises purity and overcoming challenges.

Mother of God Skanda, Maa Skandmata is also referred to as Goddess Kartikeya, the leader of the army of gods. With her four hands, she is portrayed carrying lotuses and her son, with one of the hands extended in a blessing posture. The 5th form of Maa Durga sits on a lotus and rides a lion and thus also goes by the name of Padmasana Devi.

Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah- devotees may chant it 11, 21 or 108 times. The traditional prayer begins with Simhasanagata Nityam Padmashritakardvaya and continues with Shubhadāstu Sadā Devī Skandamātā Yaśasvinī॥

It symbolises warmth, optimism, happiness and positivity
Yellow is the traditional colour for Day 5 in the weekday-based Navratri colour tradition for Thursday

Clean the Mandir, take a bath or wash as per your customs, and wear clean clothes. Light the diya and incense in a safe manner, and then do the worship of the Kalash of Navratri, which is prepared on Ghatasthapana day.

Offer the flowers, kumkum, akshat and other ritual items of puja. Optional silver devotional pieces include a lotus, Swastik, Kamdhenu cow with calf and Tulsi plant.

Maa Skandmata's central message is that true strength grows when courage is guided by compassion and care
Banana is a popular offering, alongside fresh fruits, Satvik sweets

Bananas are a popular offering, apart from fresh fruits, Satvik sweets, and those that are allowed. Family traditions differ. The observant can eat various foods during the fasting period, such as fruits, milk, curd, makhana, nuts, sabudana, samak rice, potato, kuttu, singhara, and sendha namak, as per the conditions allowed. Different methods of fasting can be adopted, ranging from having one meal a day to fruit or milk diets.

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Maa Skandmata Puja falls on October 15 during Shardiya Navratri 2026. Check the significance of Day 5, worship rituals, auspicious offerings
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