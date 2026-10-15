Sugar price surge leaves festive sweet budgets feeling the pinch

India’s celebratory calendar is officially in full swing, but indulging in seasonal treats has become noticeably dearer. A sharp surge in raw material expenses, spearheaded by rising sugar costs, is inflating budgets just as households prepare for gatherings, rituals and customary gifting boxes.
Official figures reveal that inflation in the sugar, confectionery and dessert category climbed to 13.8 percent in September, with standalone sugar prices jumping 29.8 percent year-on-year. For confectioners and sweet shops, the timing coincides with peak seasonal orders spanning Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali.
The pressure is not limited to syrup-laden favourites. Inflation for non-milk-based prepared sweets reached 9.4 percent in September, while candy prices climbed 11.5 percent. Savoury snacks have also registered increases, reflecting broader surges in edible oil and transport expenses.
Premium gifting hampers are feeling the strain from other pantry staples as well. Essential garnishes like raisins and munakka saw inflation touch 10.4 percent in September, while cashew nuts rose 4 percent. These parallel surges mean popular artisanal assortments, kaju katlis and dry-fruit-dense laddoos now command premium price tags.
Despite escalating bills, sweet makers anticipate that cultural traditions will keep retail counters bustling. According to experts, purchases remain heavily anchored in cultural preferences, though shoppers are becoming increasingly value-conscious.
Confectioners are actively attempting to absorb margins through packaging redesigns, smaller curated sampler boxes and modest price adjustments to prevent dampening festive spirits. relief hinges on the upcoming sugarcane crushing cycle, but until fresh supplies stabilise wholesale rates, hosts may need to budget more generously for their festive indulgence.