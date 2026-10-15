Sugar price surge leaves festive sweet budgets feeling the pinch

India’s celebratory calendar is officially in full swing, but indulging in seasonal treats has become noticeably dearer. A sharp surge in raw material expenses, spearheaded by rising sugar costs, is inflating budgets just as households prepare for gatherings, rituals and customary gifting boxes.

Rising sugar prices hike festive sweet budgets

Official figures reveal that inflation in the sugar, confectionery and dessert category climbed to 13.8 percent in September, with standalone sugar prices jumping 29.8 percent year-on-year. For confectioners and sweet shops, the timing coincides with peak seasonal orders spanning Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali.

The pressure is not limited to syrup-laden favourites. Inflation for non-milk-based prepared sweets reached 9.4 percent in September, while candy prices climbed 11.5 percent. Savoury snacks have also registered increases, reflecting broader surges in edible oil and transport expenses.