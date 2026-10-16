An actual flying car: Tesla Roadster drives upside down and takes flight in shocking demo

During the demonstration, the car used suction to climb a steep ramp and hang upside down before spinning off, flipping in the air and landing with air jets. No driver was on board, which Musk said was to make sure nobody got hurt. Musk has called it the best of the last human-driven cars, and he admitted it is not necessarily built with safety as the top priority.

Musk said production will begin in 2028, though his past deadlines have often slipped by years. The Roadster was first shown in 2017 with deliveries promised for 2020. One report puts the price at around $200,000.

Analysts do not expect the Roadster to drive Tesla’s revenue. Musk himself has said he is not sure it moves the needle massively from a revenue standpoint. Instead, it works as a showpiece, a halo car meant to boost the brand while Tesla bets heavily on autonomy. The company’s other big vehicle story is the Cybercab, which began production in February 2026 and has since started offering paid public rides.

Whether a flying car will ever be practical or legal on public roads remains an open question. For now, the Roadster is a spectacle that shows what Tesla and SpaceX can build together.