Navratri day 6 2026: Who is Maa Katyayani and everything to know about the colour, puja vidhi, and bhog

Maa Katyayani is traditionally depicted riding a lion or tiger, carrying weapons and symbolising fearlessnesMaa Katyayani, the sixth avatar of Goddess Durga, symbolises fearlessness, power, safety, and triumph over all that is evil. Navratri Day 6 is celebrated on October 16, 2026. The ritual colour for the day is green, and devotees usually offer honey as bhog. Devotees worship the goddess to gain fearlessness, right conduct, and the bravery to face difficulties.
Katyayani Devi is a very strong and powerful warrior form of Durga Mata, and her name has been derived from Sage Katyayana. As per the legends, the sage had undertaken a rigorous penance for the birth of the goddess as his daughter. Once a demon named Mahishasura began to terrorise the world, the collective power of all the gods materialised into Katyayani and killed the demon with the help of her divine arms.
The four arms of the Goddess carry a sword and a lotus, while she blesses and shows fearlessness with her other two hands. She rides on a lion or tiger and represents determination, protection, and the victory of good over evil.
Green has traditionally been considered the colour for Friday, 16th of October, in the Navratri colour code cycle. Green signifies growth, harmony, rebirth, equilibrium, and new beginnings. Worshippers may put on green clothes or use green as an accent in decorations. It is part of the culture but not a necessity for worship.
Maa Katyayani is also known to be associated with marriage devotion. According to the Bhagavata Purana, the Gopis observed the Katyayani Vrata and prayed to have Krishna as their husband. One can chant the related prayers, but remember that offering devotion is a matter of faith, not a result of a specific marriage.
Maa Katyayani’s main mantra is Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah. Devotees recite this mantra 108 times. The dhyana verse begins, Chandrahasojjwalkara shardulvarvahana and seeks auspiciousness from the demon-destroying Goddess.
Bhog on the sixth day is honey. It should be offered in a clean bowl or other proper puja vessel and distributed as prasad. Red flowers/rose flowers, kumkum, and akshat are also generally offered.
Clean the mandir, perform puja to the Kalash, which is made on Ghatasthapana day, recite the dhyana mantra to Maa Katyayani, offer flowers, kumkum, akshat and honey and end the ritual with the Aarti.