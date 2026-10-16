Navratri day 6 2026: Who is Maa Katyayani and everything to know about the colour, puja vidhi, and bhog

Maa Katyayani is traditionally depicted riding a lion or tiger, carrying weapons and symbolising fearlessnesMaa Katyayani, the sixth avatar of Goddess Durga, symbolises fearlessness, power, safety, and triumph over all that is evil. Navratri Day 6 is celebrated on October 16, 2026. The ritual colour for the day is green, and devotees usually offer honey as bhog. Devotees worship the goddess to gain fearlessness, right conduct, and the bravery to face difficulties.

Maa Katyayani: Story, significance, mantra, bhog and puja vidhi

Katyayani Devi is a very strong and powerful warrior form of Durga Mata, and her name has been derived from Sage Katyayana. As per the legends, the sage had undertaken a rigorous penance for the birth of the goddess as his daughter. Once a demon named Mahishasura began to terrorise the world, the collective power of all the gods materialised into Katyayani and killed the demon with the help of her divine arms.