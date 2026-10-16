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Navratri day 6 2026: Who is Maa Katyayani and everything to know about the colour, puja vidhi, and bhog

Maa Katyayani will be worshipped on Friday, October 16, 2026, the sixth day of Shardiya Navratri. Know the Goddess’s story, the significance of green, the traditional honey bhog, puja vidhi, mantra and foods to eat during the fast
Maa Katyayani will be worshipped on October 16, 2026, during Shardiya Navratri
Maa Katyayani Navratri day 6 2026: Green colour, honey bhog, puja rituals and vrat rules
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Maa Katyayani is traditionally depicted riding a lion or tiger, carrying weapons and symbolising fearlessnesMaa Katyayani, the sixth avatar of Goddess Durga, symbolises fearlessness, power, safety, and triumph over all that is evil. Navratri Day 6 is celebrated on October 16, 2026. The ritual colour for the day is green, and devotees usually offer honey as bhog. Devotees worship the goddess to gain fearlessness, right conduct, and the bravery to face difficulties.

Maa Katyayani: Story, significance, mantra, bhog and puja vidhi

Katyayani Devi is a very strong and powerful warrior form of Durga Mata, and her name has been derived from Sage Katyayana. As per the legends, the sage had undertaken a rigorous penance for the birth of the goddess as his daughter. Once a demon named Mahishasura began to terrorise the world, the collective power of all the gods materialised into Katyayani and killed the demon with the help of her divine arms.

The four arms of the Goddess carry a sword and a lotus, while she blesses and shows fearlessness with her other two hands. She rides on a lion or tiger and represents determination, protection, and the victory of good over evil.

Why is her colour green?

Green has traditionally been considered the colour for Friday, 16th of October, in the Navratri colour code cycle. Green signifies growth, harmony, rebirth, equilibrium, and new beginnings. Worshippers may put on green clothes or use green as an accent in decorations. It is part of the culture but not a necessity for worship.

Navratri Day 6 falls on Friday, October 16, 2026
Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Goddess Durga, symbolises courage, protection and victory over evil

Maa Katyayani is also known to be associated with marriage devotion. According to the Bhagavata Purana, the Gopis observed the Katyayani Vrata and prayed to have Krishna as their husband. One can chant the related prayers, but remember that offering devotion is a matter of faith, not a result of a specific marriage.

Mantra, bhog, and fasting rules:

Maa Katyayani’s main mantra is Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah. Devotees recite this mantra 108 times. The dhyana verse begins, Chandrahasojjwalkara shardulvarvahana and seeks auspiciousness from the demon-destroying Goddess.

The sixth day's puja typically includes Kalash worship, mantra chanting, bhog offerings and Aarti
Honey is mainly offered to her

Bhog on the sixth day is honey. It should be offered in a clean bowl or other proper puja vessel and distributed as prasad. Red flowers/rose flowers, kumkum, and akshat are also generally offered.

Clean the mandir, perform puja to the Kalash, which is made on Ghatasthapana day, recite the dhyana mantra to Maa Katyayani, offer flowers, kumkum, akshat and honey and end the ritual with the Aarti.

Green clothing is a popular Navratri tradition, not a compulsory requirement
Maa Katyayani is traditionally depicted riding a lion or tiger, carrying weapons and symbolising fearlessness

Fasting food includes fruits, milk, curd, dry fruits, potatoes, sweet potatoes and other foods prepared from foods that can be eaten during fasting, like sabudana, kuttu flour or singhara flour. Sendha namak is often included in most fasting foods.

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Maa Katyayani will be worshipped on October 16, 2026, during Shardiya Navratri
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