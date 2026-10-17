Delhi Ramlila to burn a 30-foot cockroach effigy this Vijayadashami

Despite the name, the effigy does not resemble a standard insect. Instead, it depicts a bright pink man with crooked eyebrows, a walrus moustache and a black cockroach crawling up his chest. The striking design arrives against the backdrop of recent national protests led by the youth-driven Cockroach Janta Party. While organisers deny any direct political motivation behind the spectacle, the artists constructing the bamboo and coloured paper structure hold a different perspective.

Savej Khan, the woodwork artist crafting the effigies alongside his cousin Aamir Khan, noted the distinct design choice. The duo's family has been building figures for this specific Ramlila for 16 years, but this year's commission stood out. "This cockroach is climbing on top of their president," Savej said. "Some people have made effigies which look exactly like cockroaches, but we wanted to do something different."

Scheduled for October 20, the burning of this modern asura will take place at Netaji Subhash Place. With the festival grounds heavily themed around national achievements and global summits, the fiery display promises to blend traditional mythology with contemporary cultural commentary.